This Shark hair dryer can help you with your housework

3. Removing dust from hard-to-reach places

Dusting is a pain. Especially if you have decorative faux flowers or tight spaces that are hard to reach. That’s why I would recommend using the Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer with its concentrator nozzle to blow out dust from these tiny crevices. I’d advise using the coolest setting and fastest wind speed to achieve this, as this will help prevent damage and heat spots. Just make sure you do this before you hoover though, as these small spaces can harbour a surprising amount of dust you won’t want hanging around.

4. Warm a bed in the winter

On winter evenings, warming up your bed with a hair dryer can give you some brief respite from the cold. Since the Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer quickly emits lots of heat, it’s a great option for warming up your bed on those colder nights. I’d advise against using an attachment for this, but definitely use the highest high heat and speed settings. Do this for a few seconds before jumping into bed to get rid of chilly sheets.

Make sure you don’t leave the dryer on under the covers for much longer than a few seconds, and never leave it unattended as this is a serious fire risk. We want the bed warmed, not engulfed in flames.

5. Dry makeup brushes

Washing makeup brushes is a chore for anyone, not least because getting them dry once you’ve washed them takes forever. If you want to dry your makeup brushes quickly, blasting them with a hair dryer could work. But this can lead to mis-shapen bristles and sometimes the glue holding the brush together can melt.

Instead, I’d advise using the Shark SpeedStyle with its diffuser bowl attachment to dry your brushes at a gentle heat. The diffuser attachment will help gently distribute air evenly around the brush, without knocking the bristles out of place and drying them in an awkward shape. The lower and less-direct heat will also protect your brushes from damage.