This Shark hair dryer can help you with your housework
Seriously, the Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer has some truly multifaceted attachments
If you’re hoping to upgrade your hair dryer to a luxury option like the Shark SpeedStyle, you’re probably hoping it will dry your hair quickly, keep it healthy, and be light and quiet. Thankfully, the Shark SpeedStyle does all of these things with ease, but we’ve also found five surprising uses for the hair dryer to help you out around the house.
Typically, hair dryer hacks include drying paint and nail polish quickly, using the heat to loosen a pair of leather shoes, or heating up a lash curler. Of course, the Shark SpeedStyle is suitable for these uses too, but the following tips and tricks are specifically well-suited to the SpeedStyle and its varied attachments. Don’t worry – none of these hacks will damage the hair dryer.
5 surprising uses for the Shark SpeedStyle hairdryer you didn’t know about
1. Fixing wrinkled clothing
When packing a suitcase, ending up with creased clothing is inevitable. Unless your hotel room has an ironing board, most of the time you need to grin and bear the creases or hope they drop out in a steamy shower. That was, until I realised there was a nifty use for the Shark SpeedStyle’s flyaway attachment.
The attachment itself uses the Coanda effect – where fast-moving air sticks to a round, smooth surface – to gently grip onto flyaway hairs as it is dragged along the hair. This smoothes them in line with the rest of the hair.
To remove creases, simply spritz the creased fabric with water and attach the flyaway attachment to the front of the dryer. Then, using a medium heat and fast wind speed, drag the attachment over the crease. It should grip onto the fabric, gently pulling it into a flat position as it dries, getting rid of creases entirely.
2. Drying clothes
Similarly, the Shark SpeedStyle can help to dry wet clothes in a pinch. This will, of course, take longer than fixing a crease, but will help freshly washed clothes dry wrinkle-free. Thinner and more delicate fabrics should be fine to dry on medium heat but, for thicker fabrics, use a higher heat and the flyaway attachment. Don’t do this all the time, though, or your energy bills will soar.
3. Removing dust from hard-to-reach places
Dusting is a pain. Especially if you have decorative faux flowers or tight spaces that are hard to reach. That’s why I would recommend using the Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer with its concentrator nozzle to blow out dust from these tiny crevices. I’d advise using the coolest setting and fastest wind speed to achieve this, as this will help prevent damage and heat spots. Just make sure you do this before you hoover though, as these small spaces can harbour a surprising amount of dust you won’t want hanging around.
4. Warm a bed in the winter
On winter evenings, warming up your bed with a hair dryer can give you some brief respite from the cold. Since the Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer quickly emits lots of heat, it’s a great option for warming up your bed on those colder nights. I’d advise against using an attachment for this, but definitely use the highest high heat and speed settings. Do this for a few seconds before jumping into bed to get rid of chilly sheets.
Make sure you don’t leave the dryer on under the covers for much longer than a few seconds, and never leave it unattended as this is a serious fire risk. We want the bed warmed, not engulfed in flames.
5. Dry makeup brushes
Washing makeup brushes is a chore for anyone, not least because getting them dry once you’ve washed them takes forever. If you want to dry your makeup brushes quickly, blasting them with a hair dryer could work. But this can lead to mis-shapen bristles and sometimes the glue holding the brush together can melt.
Instead, I’d advise using the Shark SpeedStyle with its diffuser bowl attachment to dry your brushes at a gentle heat. The diffuser attachment will help gently distribute air evenly around the brush, without knocking the bristles out of place and drying them in an awkward shape. The lower and less-direct heat will also protect your brushes from damage.