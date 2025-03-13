Smeg Personal Blender review: Stylish and versatile blending for smoothies and sauces

Smeg Personal Blender review: Should you buy it?

What are you hoping to use this blender for? If you’re thinking it will encourage you to up your vitamin intake by whizzing up healthy fruit and veg smoothies and shakes then I’d agree. It’s so easy and mess-free to use that having it ready and waiting on the worktop can only encourage you to get busy in the kitchen – and the travel cup is really handy and genuinely leak free (I checked).

It’s also so easy to clean that there are no excuses. The bottle can go in the dishwasher or is easily hand washed, while the blade just needs a whizz with some detergent to get it clean.

It’s unlikely that you’re considering purchasing the Smeg Personal Blender for more cheffy kitchen tasks, but if you are then your money would be best spent elsewhere. If you’re a Smeg devotee, then you’ll need to save up for the new Smeg High Performance Blender, or search out a lower priced high powered blender to suit your needs.