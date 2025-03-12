Smeg High Performance Blender review: Super powerful blending to level up your kitchen skills

It’s one of the quietest blenders I’ve tried for a while, even with dry ingredients and ice, which it deals with like a master. It says it can manage flour, butter, creams and nut milk, but after testing with cashews, I’d suggest working with large amounts to make the most of the blender – otherwise it will just spatter around the sides.

One quirky feature I really liked about this blender is that it can also heat soup from room temperature using the manual blending cycle for a maximum of 6 minutes. I tested this with a potato, lamb and preserved lemon soup and it gave a perfectly silky, professional texture and saved me using another appliance for heating it.

The clean up is easy, with an autoclean cycle should you need it, but frankly I’d just pop everything save the blades into the dishwasher. I’d prefer if the blade came away from the jug, but unless you leave any mixtures to dry on this won’t be a problem for cleaning by hand.