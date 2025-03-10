How to clean a toastie maker: Keep your sandwich toaster mess-free

A lynchpin of office kitchens, student houses and family homes, the humble toastie maker is a quick and easy way to whip up a tasty warm snack or meal. Most modern sandwich toasters are also versatile appliances, adding the ability to grill, make waffles and more.

However, as anyone who has used a shared one knows, sandwich toasters can quickly become a home for baked-on grease, burnt food bits and even bacteria if not cleaned properly. Plus, the extra features mentioned above mean a wider and more messy range of foods are now likely to be cooked in your sandwich toaster if you have one. If you want to revive your old sandwich toaster, or keep your new one from getting grimy, then follow our simple step-by-step cleaning guide below which includes top tips from Georgina Shepherd, cleaning expert at Housekeep.

How to clean a toastie maker

Thankfully, cleaning a sandwich is a pretty straightforward process. Follow the simple steps listed below and your toastie maker should be back to its best in no time, ready to press paninis, crisp sourdough and toast bagels.

Our step-by-step cleaning instructions

1. Make sure your toastie maker is turned off and unplugged at the wall and, as Georgina reminds us, “let it cool completely” before you start cleaning.

2. If you have a sandwich toaster with removable cooking plates, like the Breville Deep Fill Toastie Maker, take them out first to make the whole cleaning process easier. It’s also worth checking your sandwich toaster’s manual to see if your removable plates are dishwasher safe, which would make hand-washing unnecessary.

3. Gently shake or brush your appliance to remove any loose crumbs and other dirt.

4. Cleaning a toastie maker is generally pretty simple, with cleaning expert Georgina advising you simply “wipe it down with a soft cloth and warm soapy water”. Georgina also notes the importance of using gentle cleaners, saying “never use abrasive cleaners, scouring pads, or anything too harsh, as these can damage the non-stick coating. Stick to gentle cleaners, warm water and a microfiber cloth to keep it in top condition.”

5. A bonus tip from Georgina is to clean the narrow grooves present in some sandwich toasters with a soft-bristled toothbrush, as they are “great for getting into the grooves and unlodging ingrained grease”. If you don’t have a toothbrush spare, you can also try wrapping your dishcloth around the end of a chopstick or butter knife, using one of these items to gently scrape crumbs and dirt from the hard to reach areas of your sandwich toaster.

6. Voilà. You’re done. Once your sandwich toaster is spick and span, the next step is to give a quick clean after each use in future, to ensure tougher stains don’t build up again.