There’s nothing quite like the warmth of a decadent hot chocolate to cheer you up on a cold, wet day. While powdered options are simple and nostalgic treats, they can’t quite match the silkiness of a hot chocolate prepared in a dedicated hot chocolate maker or milk frother. As well as making hot chocolate, the best milk frothers pair perfectly with a coffee machine, allowing you to turn your daily espresso into a foamy cappuccino or smooth latté.

Among hot chocolate makers, the best known and most well-reviewed option is probably the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. This home frother whisks together chocolate flakes and milk to create hot chocolates that are super velvety. However, the Velvetiser comes with a pretty significant £100 price tag that is understandably off-putting for some.

There are alternatives out there, however and my favourite budget-friendly option is the Dualit Handheld Milk Frother. This jug frother can make hot chocolates, as well as create textured milk suitable for a wide range of coffee drinks.

I put these two hot drinks whizzes head-to-head, to find out whether the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is really worth the money or whether the value and features of the Dualit Milk Frother makes it a better buy. Read on for my verdict below.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser vs Dualit Milk Frother: Design

Looking at the Velvetiser first, the hot chocolate maker has a solid metal body and a simple, fluid design with metallic trim and a textured handle. It is available in three colours: a shiny copper, a bright white and a subdued charcoal, each of which will fit elegantly into most kitchens. As well as looking the part, the Velvetiser feels well-designed in use. In testing, the weighty, textured handle was pleasant to grip and I found that the rounded rim with its small spouts on either side made pouring out the hot chocolate simple and mess-free.

The Dualit Milk Frother has a black, hard plastic body. Unlike the previous version, the exterior of the Dualit Handheld is matte-black instead of glossy, which looks a little more modern and sleek. While it doesn’t feel as solid as the Velvetiser, the Dualit Milk Frother doesn’t feel cheap at all and is well-designed for day-to-day use. One criticism I did have in my original review was the lack of a handle or spout, which makes pouring a little more awkward, though it does give the frother a slimmer profile overall.

Winner: Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Round one goes to the Velvetiser. In this category, the Velvetiser backs up its expense with its sturdy feel and elegant look. The metal body, subtle metallic trim and textured handy all go together to create an appliance that both looks great in my kitchen and feels luxurious to use.

