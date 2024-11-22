Should coffee be kept in the fridge? We tackle this longstanding myth

No matter if you use pre-ground coffee in a cafetiere, have a bean-to-cup machine or or are devoted to grinding whole beans fresh every day for your espresso machine, storing it properly will make a huge difference to how it tastes once brewed.

But while many of us assume that an open bag of coffee is best stored in the fridge – it is a perishable item after all – that is not necessarily the case. From nasty food odours, to moisture and temperature, there are a whole host of factors that can negatively affect the quality of coffee if stored in the fridge.

So where is best to keep your coffee for a fresh-tasting delicious brew? Is it ok to keep it at room temperature, or should you consider freezing larger quantities to prevent beans going stale? Here’s what we know.

Should you keep coffee in the fridge?

We asked coffee expert, Melitta barista and author of Coffee Creations, Celeste Wong, for her advice. She says, “generally it’s not ideal to store coffee in the fridge. It can absorb moisture, which affects freshness. If you do store it there, make sure it’s in an airtight container and let it reach room temperature before opening to avoid moisture build-up; pre-portioning it into individual servings can help.”

Another problem with storing coffee in the fridge is that it can easily absorb odours. No one wants a cup of coffee tasting of last night’s dinner leftovers. Plus, the temperature of a fridge is not cold enough to retain freshness any better than if kept in ambient conditions.

Can you freeze coffee?

While the fridge may not be the best place to keep coffee, surprisingly, the freezer is fine and can help to extend the life of your beans for months. Wong explains: “You can freeze both beans and ground coffee. The key again is to use airtight or vacuum-sealed containers and portion it into individual doses. This way you only defrost what you need, avoiding repeated exposure to moisture.”

How long can coffee be stored for?

Freshness is key to a good cup of coffee, so preserving that just-roasted flavour is paramount. Unfortunately, coffee begins to deteriorate after roasting, then again after grinding, so purchasing the right amount and storing it correctly is important to maintain its quality. Celeste Wong has this advice: “Whole beans stay fresh longer than pre-ground coffee, which stales more quickly. For the best flavour, grind beans fresh before brewing.”

“For optimal taste, I recommend using beans within a month of their roast date, though up to three months is generally fine if stored in an airtight container. And in automatic bean-to-cup machines, beans can be stored in the hopper which is tightly sealed.”

What should coffee be stored in?

As Celeste says, airtight containers are effective in retaining freshness and flavour, but it’s important to consider material too. Glass, ceramic or plastic containers are ideal – stay away from metals which could react to the coffee oils – or you could use resealable bags. Lydia Mallinson, head of marketing at kitchenware brand Zwilling suggests using a vacuum pump. She says, “Store whole beans or ground coffee in a vacuum sealable container to help retain flavour for longer. Use the vacuum pump to remove air and help prevent oxidation, then keep the container in a cool, dark place away from sunlight to further preserve the coffee’s aroma and quality.”

Buying the right amount

Ultimately, the best way to ensure you enjoy fresh coffee is to not buy more than you’re likely to use in a month, so there is less opportunity for it to lose its quality. Buying little and often and ensuring you get good quality coffee beans with a listed roasting date is more effective than trying to maintain that just-opened flavour. If you drink coffee regularly, buying small (250-500g) bags of recently roasted beans should mean your morning brew always delivers a fresh caffeine hit.