Our “Air Fryer of the Year” is now under £100 for Black Friday – here are five reasons you should buy it

1. You can see what you’re cooking

Two things that instantly made the Instant Vortex Plus stand out compared to other basket-style air fryers are its clear cooking windows and internal lights. With most air fryers, unless you plump for a boxy tabletop oven-style model, you’re usually in the dark about how your food is doing until you check it. With the Vortex Plus, you can simply flick on the lights and look through the clear basket windows to check on your food without having to pause your cook.

2. There are a great range of settings

As well as expanding its versatility by splitting its 7.6l capacity across two independent 3.8l baskets, the Instant Vortex Plus also allows you to do more by offering settings beyond air frying. The Vortex Plus has modes for roasting, reheating, baking, grilling and dehydrating food, which is a very solid complement of settings for a dual air fryer at its asking price.

3. Sync features maximise versatility

The Instant Vortex Plus helps all two baskets and its different settings work in concert with its Sync Cook and Sync Finish features. Sync Cook mirrors the settings on both baskets for when you’re cooking large quantities of the same item, while Sync Finish ensures both baskets will finish simultaneously even if they’re set at different times and cooking temperatures. Even more impressive, you can use different settings in each basket with Sync Finish, allowing you to, for example, grill bacon in one basket while you air fry hash browns in the other.

4. It’s sleek and well-built

Straight out the box we were impressed with the glossy design and slick, highly responsive touchscreen on this air fryer. As well as offering a clear countdown timer, this screen also shows a preheat progression timer and gives visual and auditory cues when it’s time to add your food or to give it a shake mid-way through cooking. We also noted that the air fryer felt sturdy as they removed and replaced its baskets, in a way that many cheaper models, and even models at its price point, did not.

5. Cooking performance is top-notch

Of course, none of the bells and whistles would matter if the Instant Vortex Plus didn’t perform well. Well, there’s no need to worry about that. We found its cooking results were “fantastic” across the board, whether it was speedily crisping up chips, perfectly browning a chicken breast or cooking up a full English breakfast with its cleverly implemented features.