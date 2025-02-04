Steam irons vs steam generator irons: How do they compare?

If ironing tops your list of most-hated chores, it might be because you’re using the wrong kind of iron. Standard irons and steam generator irons differ in what they’re best for, so if you find yourself dreading the ironing pile, it might be the right time to invest in a different product.

Generally, steam generator irons suit larger items, heavily creased clothes and bed linen, while standard steam irons are good all-rounders if most of what you iron is lightly creased clothing, especially if you use it regularly. Basic steam irons are also ideal when you’re short on time, heating up quickly to blitz a few creases before you dash out of the door.

Below, I’ll take you through the key differences between standard steam irons and steam generator irons – I’ve chatted to some industry veterans about the pros and cons of each kind of iron and offered my own expert input to help you pick the right kind for you.

Steam iron vs steam generator iron: Pros and cons

What’s the difference between a steam iron and a steam generator iron?

Steam irons and steam generators look decidedly different and that’s because of where the water tank, which generates the steam, is located.

“The main difference between the two is the capacity of the water tank”, explains Pelin Su Guner Ates, product manager for linen care at Tefal. “Steam irons have an internal water tank that is limited in capacity – max 400/450ml – due to the size of the product. In contrast, steam generators have a separate water tank, so that they can produce more steam for longer time periods without refilling.”

What are the benefits of a steam generator iron?

1. They are more powerful

If your steam generator can produce high pressure steam (non-boilers can’t), this helps you to speed through the ironing. This is because pressurised steam will penetrate right into the fibres of the material faster, relaxing them so creases can be pressed out easily. The steam pressure is measured in bars – the higher the number, the greater the pressure.

On non-boiler models, it may state bar pressure, but this refers to the force of the pump driving water into the cord of the iron. As common sense would dictate, if the boiler isn’t high-pressure, you won’t get high-pressure steam. In steam iron and non-boiler models, when the iron is hot, water is fed into the vaporisation chamber, which heats up and is turned into steam. This is greater in a steam generator. The steam relaxes the fibres while the heat of the soleplate dries it.

2. They have a larger water tank

This means steam generators can produce steam for a longer time without refilling. The tank size can range from 1.2 to 2.2 litres. “A larger water tank also requires less frequent refills, perfect for big ironing tasks,” explains Carly. “And, as the water tank is separate, this makes the iron itself lighter and easier to use.”

3. They’re suitable for large loads

Steam generators are more suited towards families or households with big ironing piles. “For those tackling hefty laundry loads or more challenging fabrics, a steam generator will also give professional-grade results,” says Lamprini Fameli, in-house garment care expert at Philips. In addition, the water can be filled up at any time, so you can do all your ironing at once.

What are the benefits of a steam iron?

1. They are lighter and smaller

Due to the external water tank, steam generator irons tend to be both weighty and bulky. Unless you have an ironing board designed to take their weight, it’s likely that you’ll need a separate small table or shelf nearby for the steam generator’s tank, or an ironing board with a steam generator holder. You’ll have no such issues with a standard steam iron.

2. They are easier to store

If you have limited space, you may struggle to find storage for your steam generator iron. Their weight and bulk make stashing them in a high place unadvisable, so try to store low or at waist height if you can.

3. They’re quieter

While you can catch up on your favourite shows when ironing with a steam iron, you’ll have to turn up the volume if you’re using a steam generator iron. The pumps that maintain steam pressure can be loud compared to most steam irons, which are relatively quiet.

Is a clothes steamer a better option?

Clothes steamers only provide steam, without combining it with the pressure of a hot soleplate. This means that they’re good for removing minor creases before wear rather than pressing your clothes from scratch.

“A handheld steamer allows you to swiftly refresh an outfit and there’s no need for an ironing board,” advises Lamprini. “It’s also great with more delicate fabrics, such as silk, offering a safer alternative to stay clear of any burns.”

Steam iron vs steam generator iron: Price comparison

Which costs more to buy?

Boiler steam generator irons are the most expensive

Non-boiler steam generator irons are cheaper

Standard irons are usually the cheapest option

Given that steam generators can create steam for longer, have larger water tanks and may be higher spec, they almost always cost more to buy than standard steam irons. At the time of writing, at Argos the average cost of a steam generator iron is £215, and steam irons, £55. There are always outliers – the most expensive steam iron (£160) costs £91 more than the cheapest steam generator iron (£69) – but these are niche cases.