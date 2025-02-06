Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra steam iron review: Power through the ironing

I liked the design of this iron, with a neat temperature control dial in its centre. The usual spray and steam buttons on the top of the handle are nice and chunky, with a slider in between the two to adjust the steam setting. I rated the comfort of the Russell Hobbs highly – despite its heavier weight, the iron has a soft touch handle that makes it extremely comfortable to hold in the hand.

The included water jug is well designed and has a nice spout that makes it easy to fill up the water tank without any spillages – and it clips to the iron so you don’t lose it. The water tank is generously sized at 350ml and will easily deal with a pile of ironing but, if you want a significantly larger tank, you’d be better off considering one of the best steam generator irons instead.