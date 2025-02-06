Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra steam iron review: Power through the ironing
The Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra speeds through creases and makes quick work of your ironing pile
Pros
- Speedy through creases
- User friendly controls
- Very smooth
Cons
- Heavy
The Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra iron makes light work of the ironing, zipping through creases and handling heavy laundry loads. In fact, I rated it as the best steam iron for big piles of ironing.
The iron has dropped in price since I initially received it for review, yet it still isn’t the cheapest on the block; you’ll now have to pay £45 for it. However, it is extremely high quality – a well-made iron that should last you for many years.
Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra steam iron review: What do you get for the money?
Designed with a sleek grey, black and red body, the Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra iron powers through the ironing thanks to its smooth soleplate and impressive steam. At 1.47kg without water, it’s one of the heavier irons I’ve tested, but its chunkiness also means that there’s plenty of heft behind it.
I liked the design of this iron, with a neat temperature control dial in its centre. The usual spray and steam buttons on the top of the handle are nice and chunky, with a slider in between the two to adjust the steam setting. I rated the comfort of the Russell Hobbs highly – despite its heavier weight, the iron has a soft touch handle that makes it extremely comfortable to hold in the hand.
The included water jug is well designed and has a nice spout that makes it easy to fill up the water tank without any spillages – and it clips to the iron so you don’t lose it. The water tank is generously sized at 350ml and will easily deal with a pile of ironing but, if you want a significantly larger tank, you’d be better off considering one of the best steam generator irons instead.
There’s an anti-scale agent incorporated into the iron itself, plus a self-clean function that Russell Hobbs recommends running at least once a month (and more often if you live in a hard water area). I’d also recommend using distilled water in the iron and following our guide on how to clean an iron to keep your iron running smoothly. Safety-wise, there’s an auto shut-off feature in case you forget to turn the iron off or it accidentally gets knocked over.
Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra steam iron review: What is it like to use?
The Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra is a whizz at crease reduction. It flew through the ironing and powered through all the different fabrics put in front of it. It is a little slower to heat up to three dots than some irons (47 seconds) but, once there, the heat and steam is impressive. Speaking of that steam, you’ll get a continuous rate of 70g/min and a whopping steam shot of 210g/min which blasts out wrinkles and shifts stubborn creases in heavier fabric.
The soleplate is incredibly smooth, and you won’t find it catching on fabrics. And, of course, you’ll also get vertical steaming for using the iron around the house – helped by the long 3m cable. The iron did a great job of removing wrinkles from hanging clothes, as well as upholstery.
The 350ml water tank will be more than adequate for most ironers but you’ll also get the handy easy-pour water jug to fill up. It’s a small thing, but I always really appreciate it when manufacturers have thought about making these jugs with a spout that actually fits into the water tank so that filling it isn’t a messy process. It’s also very handy to be able to attach the jug to the iron so it doesn’t get lost.
Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra steam iron review: What could be better?
There really isn’t much to criticise with the Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra, but my main bugbear is the weight. It is undeniably heavier than a lot of the others on the market. While this weight probably helps with the efficiency of the iron for cutting through creases, I found that I had to put the iron down occasionally to give myself a break. However, if your wrists are a little less feeble than mine, you’ll probably manage just fine.
It’s also worth noting that although the longer cord is incredibly useful in many situations, it could also be a bit of a hindrance in smaller spaces.
Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra steam iron review: Should you buy it?
The Russell Hobbs PowerSteam Ultra is a serious iron that packs a punch when it comes to dealing with everything from heavy creases to delicate fabrics. This is a solid iron that’s easy to use and provides high performance levels. I was impressed by how easily it flew through ironing and would recommend this as a great choice for those who have a lot to get through each week.
It’s well-designed and the layout is simple to use, plus the colour scheme is sleek and gives the iron a nice finish. The self-clean function is efficient, and the anti-scale does a fair job of preventing the iron from clogging up (although I really would recommend using distilled water in it). The design of the water jug is also incredibly effective, and the fact that you can attach it to the iron is a small but thoughtful touch. With the iron already dropping in price since I first tested it, it’s also becoming more affordable.
As long as you’re happy with the weight of the Russell Hobbs, there isn’t anything else negative about it. This is an incredibly efficient iron that’s ideal for family life.