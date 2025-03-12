The White Company Hungarian Goose Down Duvet review: The ultimate feather-filled comforter if budget allows

While the White Company may not always shout about its bedding, its Hungarian Goose Down Duvet lives up to the brand’s epitome of ‘quiet luxury’. Quality, style and comfort are all on show in this duvet.

I’ve been treating myself to the company’s products for years, from Seychelles candles to cashmere bed socks. And this duvet is certainly a jump up in the investment stakes. In fact, it’s the most expensive duvet I’ve ever tested. But it’s also the best duvet I’ve tried when it comes to out-and-out quality and comfort.

It’s become my permanent duvet all year round and with good reason. I’m never too hot or too cold; it’s the perfect weight so I don’t feel smothered while still being comforted; it has now maintained its good looks for eight months (with a late-summer trip to the washing machine) and hasn’t irritated my skin or given me the sniffles. Its only real downside? That hefty price tag.

I initially enlisted my mother and husband to help me test this duvet as, between the three of us, we cover off differing sleep needs. Mum tends to sleep ‘cold’, often needs an electric blanket and suffers from both asthma and osteoporosis. Hubby prefers a mid-weight duvet and has sensitive skin, whereas I sleep ‘hot’ but have no allergies or skin issues.

So you know I’m sold, but who would love the duvet the most? Or, would it miraculously suit all our varying sleep needs? We allowed ourselves several duvet days to find out.