Tog ratings explained: Get the right duvet for you

Buying a duvet can be a bit of a conundrum when there’s so much choice, especially with numerous tog ratings available. While you’ve no doubt heard of the term tog rating, you may not entirely be sure what it means – or what impact buying the wrong one can have on your sleep quality.

“Being too hot or too cold can lead to disrupted sleep; by selecting the right tog rating for your duvet, your body temperature is more likely to stay regulated and therefore more conducive to a good night’s rest,” says Jessica Hanley, founder at Piglet in Bed.

But what is the right tog rating for you? We ask the experts what a tog rating actually is; how it’s measured; why your duvet might not even have a tog rating; and which is best for each season and for you personally.

Tog ratings explained: What you need to know

What is a tog rating?

The tog rating system was created to describe the thermal resistance of a product, i.e. how effectively it traps heat. It was introduced as an easy way for consumers to gauge how warm a product is, with the higher the tog, the warmer the product. While many of us are familiar with tog rating when it comes to duvets, it’s also used for sleeping bags, baby sleep sacks, carpet underlay and even thermal socks.

How is a tog rating measured?

The tog scale generally runs from a very cool 1 tog to 15 tog for a super toasty duvet, although there are some 18 togs available for very chilly households. The product is given its rating based on a calculation done in a lab rather than a real-life scenario, so it’s worth considering that there are other factors at play that will influence how cosy your duvet feels in reality. For example, a duvet’s tog rating doesn’t necessarily indicate thickness – a puffy, cloud-like down duvet might have the same tog as a thin fleece design, such as Simba’s Hybrid duvet. The filling type and outer-casing material may also affect your temperature – for example, synthetic materials can make some hot under the collar, while those with moisture-wicking properties, such as cotton, may make them feel cooler.

Why doesn’t my duvet have a tog rating?

While the tog rating is the most common way to determine a duvet’s warmth, there are a few exceptions. “Wool duvets aren’t officially weighted by tog, as wool is naturally thermoregulating and maintains your body temperature throughout the night,” explains Jessica. More often than not, wool duvets will instead be given light, medium and warm ratings, with the first being equivalent to around a 4-6 tog, ideal for summer, a medium duvet at around 7-10 tog, equivalent to an all-round duvet, and lastly a warm, 11-14 tog, just right for a winter duvet. While these can vary, usually the company will clearly provide a tog equivalent to make it easy to select the right one for you.

It’s not just wool duvets that don’t have a tog rating – silk duvets are measured by the gram weight per square metre (gsm), and the heavier the material, the warmer it will be. Some down-like alternative duvets and those with innovative non-natural fillings may also be given a light or warm rating, much like wool duvets, due to not being compatible with the tog testing machine.

Summer versus winter tog ratings