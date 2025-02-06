Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket review: Cosy warmth on a budget

The cord of the electric blanket connects to the top right hand corner and can be detached when it’s time to wash it (according to Silentnight’s own guidance, the Comfort Control is suitable for hand washing or machine washing at 40°C on a wool cycle, and can even be tumble dried on a low heat if necessary).

The blanket is easy to use with a chunky sliding switch control that has three settings: no heat (0), low heat (1), medium heat (2) and high heat (3). Interestingly, you can turn the blanket to 0 on both ends of the slider, which I thought was an odd feature at first. However, it makes sense for ease of turning the blanket off if you’re in bed and at an awkward angle, or if it’s dark.

While Silentnight offers a sleep trial with its mattresses, no such trial is available for the electric blanket. However, it does come with a three year warranty.

Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket review: Comfort, performance and test results

I tested the Silentnight Comfort Control electric blanket between December and a particular cold snap in January. I was initially a little surprised to find that the blanket wasn’t quite as luxuriously comfortable as anticipated – the polyester construction is clearly durable and imitates wool quite well, but it was coarser than I’d expected. Luckily, this is irrelevant once you’ve got it strapped to your bed (which is easy enough to do) and under a sheet.