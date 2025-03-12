8 mistakes people make when buying pillows, and how to avoid them

When it comes to feather pillows, look for those with a higher fill power. This indicates better quality down with larger and more durable clusters, which ultimately means they will insulate and breathe better, be loftier and last longer. Attwood also warns it’s best to avoid cheap feather pillows: if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. He says the feathers can feel spiky if the casing is low quality and they might smell bad if they haven’t been washed thoroughly during manufacturing.

Memory foam pillows are a different story. To check whether a memory foam pillow is any good, do the press test: compress the foam with your hand and see if it takes 7-10 seconds for the impression to disappear. If it does, this indicates that it’s good quality viscoelastic memory foam. For synthetic pillows in general, check to see if the pillow has any hypoallergenic and antimicrobial properties. Also, look out for a good warranty as this can be another sign of quality.

You should also check how the pillow has been constructed. “Expert construction methods, such as reinforced stitching and well-designed quilting will help to maintain the shape and integrity of your pillow over time,” adds Attwood. “Always do your research, look for trusted brands and set a budget that balances affordability with quality.”

4) Not adding a pillow protector or using the wrong one

Pillows harbour dust, sweat and skin cells, so without a pillow protector, they’re more likely to become a hotbed for bacteria, dust mites and even mould spores. According to Mark Tremlett, founder of Naturalmat, pillow protectors act as a natural barrier to help reduce the risk of moisture build-up, keeping your pillows fresh while extending their lifespan.

However, it’s important to choose the right one. “If you sweat during the night, opt for a breathable fabric like organic cotton that absorbs moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable,” suggests Danielle Mason, head of product development at The Fine Bedding Company. “For allergy sufferers, a tightly woven polyester protector is a fantastic barrier against dust mites and allergens.” Lastly, Tremlett recommends looking for a design with a zip closure to ensure that the protector stays firmly in place.

5) Buying too many pillows

“The recommended number of pillows to sleep on is only one,” argues Lucinda Newbound, senior ergonomics adviser for Back in Action. “Although many of us prefer to sleep with more, using too many can have a negative effect on our body.” Sleeping on an excessive pile of pillows can misalign your head and neck, resulting in aches and a poor night’s sleep. Newbound also says it puts a lot of strain on your muscles and spine, which can cause spinal alignment issues and poor posture in the long term.

According to mattress brand Casper, stacking two flimsy pillows together will result in a loss of structure. This leaves you with two flat, misshapen pillows, due to the weight of your head squeezing them together. So, not only is stacking bad for your body, it’s bad for your wallet too, since you’ll need to replace your pillows sooner than usual.

6) Overlooking chronic health conditions

“Another mistake is made by allergy sufferers not paying attention to the materials and construction of the pillow itself,” says Attwood. “Choosing pillows with natural fillings without checking for hypoallergenic labels can exacerbate allergies, while synthetic pillows made from untreated materials can harbour dust mites or other allergens.” Attwood suggests looking for hypoallergenic and anti-allergy labels, as well as accreditations. In particular, No-Mite indicates suitability for dust mite allergy sufferers, while OEKO Tex 100 monitors how chemicals or toxins have been used in the production process.

“If you have skin sensitivities such as eczema or acne-prone skin, avoid artificial fillings and covers that could make you flare up,” says Dana Mantripp, UK Country Manager at Sleep.8. Pillows containing silk are beneficial as they don’t absorb as much moisture as other materials, making them a good choice for those with skin issues. “Silk pillowcases are kindest to the skin with little-to-no friction and a high protein content, which is ideal for skin allergies and general skincare maintenance,” explains Deborah Fiddy, founder of Gingerlily. It’s also worth looking for fabrics with antimicrobial additions, such as zinc or silver.

If you’re going through menopause, are prone to night sweats or tend to overheat, the materials you choose have a big impact. Synthetic materials like polyester or memory foam can cause sweating and excess heat, while breathable materials such as wool, bamboo and down are less likely to leave you feeling hot under the collar.

Last but not least, another common mistake is not buying a pillow that’s suitable for any existing back or neck issues. “If you suffer from back and neck pain, it’s vital to choose a supportive pillow,” says Lucinda Newbound. “We recommend choosing a foam or memory foam contoured cushion that moulds to your neck and head. But beware of cheap memory foam pillows – they can offer poor support and deteriorate quickly.”

7) Not considering your mattress type

Your pillow and mattress should work together, so it’s important to take your mattress’ firmness into consideration when buying your pillow. “When building your perfect bed you may think each component needs to match firmness. For example, if you have a firm mattress you should get a similar pillow, but this isn’t the case,” reveals James Montgomery-Castle, buyer at Soak & Sleep.

If you prefer a soft to medium pillow, Montgomery-Castle suggests that a firmer mattress may be a good option for you, as it will help you feel more supported while you sleep. If a softer sleeping base is preferred, then look to add a firmer pillow. He adds: “Each sleeper needs support for their unique body shape, and it’s vital to keep the neck and spine aligned to avoid aches and pains.”.

8) Buying the wrong size pillow

It’s important to get the size of your pillow right, as this can impact your comfort and support levels. According to Danielle Mason, your sleeping position partly dictates how thick your pillow should be. “Side sleepers often prefer thicker pillows to cushion the head and alleviate pressure points, while back and stomach sleepers should opt for thinner pillows to maintain proper neck alignment.”

She also suggests you consider your body shape. Petite individuals may find smaller pillows more comfortable, while those with larger frames may find an oversized option provides better support – especially side sleepers. “In addition, choosing the right pillow size can help ensure restful sleep by filling the gap between your head and mattress by the right amount to keep your spine naturally aligned, as it would be when standing up.”