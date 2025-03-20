Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper review: A great value cotton mattress topper

Looks-wise, the design of the topper’s stitching is attractive. The addition of elasticated straps (similar in style to those found on the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo mattress topper) to hold the topper in place on your mattress makes it easy to attach.

Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper review: What does it do well?

The comfort is where I found this topper really came into its own and that, teamed with its affordable price, is what led me to award it five stars. I already have a soft mattress so I didn’t think that could be improved upon, but boy was I wrong: this topper added a whole new layer of luxe. It was like sinking into a bed of clouds and was noticeably softer than the Merino Wool topper from Piglet in Bed that I also reviewed, which might be a better option if you prefer something firmer.

Having suffered with back ache for years, I find that sometimes the softer toppers can be less supportive, but not so with the Comfortably Cool mattress topper. It felt great and seemed to mould itself to my contours, whether I was on my side or back.