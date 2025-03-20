Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper review: A great value cotton mattress topper
The Comfortably Cool topper is a game-changer for anyone looking to add a soft, sinkable comfort layer to a firmer mattress
Pros
- Super soft
- Luxuriously thick
- Affordable
Cons
- Fairly warm
After spending some time testing the Marks & Spencer’s Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper, I’m delighted to report it really gives you some bang for its buck. At just £89 for a king size, this topper is a no-brainer if you want good results without a hefty price tag and is a very worthy addition to our best mattress topper roundup. Are there cheaper alternatives? Absolutely. Is it easy to find something of similar quality at that price? I’m not so sure.
With that in mind, I was keen to see if the Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper lives up to its claim of not only protecting your mattress, but also assisting your body in regulating its temperature – and finding out if there any drawbacks to a topper from such a well-trusted brand.
Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper review: What do you get for the money?
Let’s start with the basics. This is a vegan-friendly topper that comes with a cotton cover and a 100% recycled polyester filling, making it a great choice for those looking for a topper that’s responsibly sourced. As its name suggests, it’s designed to wick moisture away from your skin and regulate your temperature, keeping you ‘comfortably cool’ on warmer nights. More on this later.
Looks-wise, the design of the topper’s stitching is attractive. The addition of elasticated straps (similar in style to those found on the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo mattress topper) to hold the topper in place on your mattress makes it easy to attach.
Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper review: What does it do well?
The comfort is where I found this topper really came into its own and that, teamed with its affordable price, is what led me to award it five stars. I already have a soft mattress so I didn’t think that could be improved upon, but boy was I wrong: this topper added a whole new layer of luxe. It was like sinking into a bed of clouds and was noticeably softer than the Merino Wool topper from Piglet in Bed that I also reviewed, which might be a better option if you prefer something firmer.
Having suffered with back ache for years, I find that sometimes the softer toppers can be less supportive, but not so with the Comfortably Cool mattress topper. It felt great and seemed to mould itself to my contours, whether I was on my side or back.
I wondered if the comfort offered by this M&S topper would diminish over the three nights that I slept on it, but I’m happy to report that that wasn’t the case: it looked no different in thickness and any indents bounced right back afterwards.
Another perk of the topper, as I mentioned above, are the straps to hold it in place. I have quite a thick mattress, which can make things tricky when it comes to straps but these ones are nice and flexible in size, preventing them from pulling too tight or having the topper shift during the night. In fact, it stayed in place beautifully and I noticed no motion when turning over, despite my other half being a restless sleeper.
What I would add is that this mattress topper probably isn’t thick enough to make any revolutionary changes to the comfort of your mattress. It’s a great enhancer when it comes to adding a little more cushioning, but if your mattress is on its way out you may need something more substantial – or even a new mattress outright.
Also, contrary to its name, I think this snuggly topper is likely to come into its own in those colder winter months, not just the summer.
Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper review: What could be improved?
At such a good value price it seems criminal to report any failings but there are a couple of areas that, if I was being really picky, could be improved. To start with, this topper is only suitable for spot washing and, unlike other options, you can’t put it in your washing machine – nor does it come with a removable and washable cover. Is that a deal-breaker? Not to me personally, but it’s something worth mentioning.
Secondly, being so puffy means the Comfortably Cool topper is slightly bulkier than other designs. While this isn’t an issue on the mattress, it could be a hassle in terms of storage – for instance, if it’s a topper that you’re keeping for a sofa bed, you may want a more compact design to store in between uses.
Now, one point on the topper’s ‘cooling’ and moisture-wicking properties. While it may well have been working away in the background, as a hot sleeper I’m afraid I didn’t find it any cooler than other designs I’ve tested, and that could be down to its polyester filling, despite being cocooned in swathes of cotton. After swapping my duvet for a sheet, however, I managed to find the perfect balance, but it’s worth keeping in mind if you’re buying this topper specifically to keep cool at night. In fact, contrary to its name, I’d argue that this snuggly topper is likely to be a comfortable choice during the colder winter months as well, not just the summer.
Lastly, and perhaps the most fussy criticism, the packaging could have been a bit nicer, especially considering other toppers come in a more stylish fabric bag. Again, this might be something to consider if you’re buying the topper for occasional use rather than a permanent addition to your mattress.
Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper review: Should I buy it?
Despite the last few points, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this product and it was my firm favourite out of a bunch of three I reviewed, purely for the soft comfort it offers. And that’s without taking into account its very affordable price. Obviously, finding the right mattress topper for you is partly down to personal taste but for me, the design of the Comfortably Cool topper felt tailored to suit my bed, mattress and side sleeping position.
Whether you have a mattress that is past its better days, feels too firm, or you simply want to up the comfort levels, I think the M&S Comfortably Cool topper is a winning design at an even more winning price. Would I buy it? Yes – and the affordable price is simply a bonus.