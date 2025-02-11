Lakeland StaySnug Velvety Navy Heated Throw review: Human and feline approved

With nine heating settings, it’s easy to adjust the throw to your personal preferences, though Lakeland does stress that if you’re going to use the throw overnight the temperature setting should be turned down to one. You’ll also find nine auto shut off settings, allowing you to set the blanket to stay on in increments from 20 minutes up to three hours.

The Lakeland throw is designed with a lovely velvet fabric feel but it is, in fact, made from 100% polyester. This does mean, however, that the throw is washable and you can put it in the washing machine on a 30°C wool programme (not forgetting to detach the controller first). This is particularly useful if you’re a bit clumsy like me or have pets shedding hair around the place. However, it can’t go in the tumble dryer and you will need to dry on a washing line or clothes airer. You can’t iron it because of the electric wiring inside it, but I didn’t find any creasing after washing anyway. I found that the throw washed well and bounced back to its original look – just take care that it’s thoroughly dried before using again.

While Lakeland’s velvet version is cheaper than the Dreamland equivalent, the Dreamland Hygge Days Faux Fur Luxury Heated Throw is cheaper than Lakeland’s faux fur offerings so much of your decision may be based on the type of material and feel you want.

Lakeland StaySnug Velvety Navy Heated Throw review: Comfort, performance and test results

A little secret: the Lakeland StaySnug throw is the one I use myself on my sofa (though I do also have a Dreamland version for my office… it’s hard work keeping warm when you’re reptilian). Originally, I picked it because I’ve had good experiences with Lakeland and I loved the colour and fabric. Fortunately, I’ve been hugely impressed with the throw itself. The velvet throws tend to be slightly lighter than their faux fur equivalents, which, while it makes them easier to manoeuvre around, does mean that they’re not quite as warm without the heating element turned on. Sure, they’re nice and snuggly but you won’t get much benefit without the heating element.