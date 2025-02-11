Lakeland StaySnug Velvety Navy Heated Throw review: Human and feline approved
The Lakeland StaySnug heated throw brings a touch of luxury to your home, along with plenty of warmth
Pros
- Luxurious feel and soft fabric
- Fast heat up time
- Retains heat well
Cons
- Maximum run time before auto shut off is three hours
With a luxurious velvety finish, the Lakeland StaySnug Velvety heated throw is one of the most attractive throws we’ve tested. But it also does a fantastic job of keeping you warm, winning praise from both this author (a natural reptilian) and felines alike. In fact, one of the biggest issues I had with this throw was fighting the foster cats for possession of it.
Heated throws, like electric blankets, are a fantastic buy for those who feel the cold, adding an extra layer of warmth for very little money. In fact, some people find them warm enough to turn the heating down or off altogether. Is this Lakeland option the one to invest in? I’ve tested it thoroughly to give you all the answers you might need.
Lakeland StaySnug Velvety Navy Heated Throw review: What do you get for the money?
Like many of the best electric blankets, the Lakeland StaySnug throw is operated with a simple detachable digital control. With it, you only get one control as the throw’s 120 x 160cm size is mainly designed to cover a single person. You could, at a push, fit two people under it if they’re happy to snuggle up together.
With nine heating settings, it’s easy to adjust the throw to your personal preferences, though Lakeland does stress that if you’re going to use the throw overnight the temperature setting should be turned down to one. You’ll also find nine auto shut off settings, allowing you to set the blanket to stay on in increments from 20 minutes up to three hours.
The Lakeland throw is designed with a lovely velvet fabric feel but it is, in fact, made from 100% polyester. This does mean, however, that the throw is washable and you can put it in the washing machine on a 30°C wool programme (not forgetting to detach the controller first). This is particularly useful if you’re a bit clumsy like me or have pets shedding hair around the place. However, it can’t go in the tumble dryer and you will need to dry on a washing line or clothes airer. You can’t iron it because of the electric wiring inside it, but I didn’t find any creasing after washing anyway. I found that the throw washed well and bounced back to its original look – just take care that it’s thoroughly dried before using again.
While Lakeland’s velvet version is cheaper than the Dreamland equivalent, the Dreamland Hygge Days Faux Fur Luxury Heated Throw is cheaper than Lakeland’s faux fur offerings so much of your decision may be based on the type of material and feel you want.
Lakeland StaySnug Velvety Navy Heated Throw review: Comfort, performance and test results
A little secret: the Lakeland StaySnug throw is the one I use myself on my sofa (though I do also have a Dreamland version for my office… it’s hard work keeping warm when you’re reptilian). Originally, I picked it because I’ve had good experiences with Lakeland and I loved the colour and fabric. Fortunately, I’ve been hugely impressed with the throw itself. The velvet throws tend to be slightly lighter than their faux fur equivalents, which, while it makes them easier to manoeuvre around, does mean that they’re not quite as warm without the heating element turned on. Sure, they’re nice and snuggly but you won’t get much benefit without the heating element.
That heating, however, is excellent. I conducted tests with a temperature probe, finding that the throw reached 39.5°C after 10 minutes on full power (setting nine) with the probe taped near one of the heating elements on the underside of the throw. Unsurprisingly, testing the top of the throw gave lower temperatures, with the throw being warmest at the centre and reaching averages of 28°C. Temperatures were cooler at the corners of the throw, which is to be expected as the majority of the heat in a throw will be concentrated in the middle, where the throw drapes over the body. Temperatures were still more than warm enough, with an average of around 22°C.
You’re unlikely to keep the throw on level nine though, as the higher temperatures are really designed for pre-heating the throw. So, I retested the throw on half power (four) to see the average temperatures you’re likely to have for day-to-day use. After 10 minutes, the temperature probe gave a reading of 26°C on the underside and 22°C on the top. The corners maintained their average temperature of 22°C.
I also ran power consumption tests using a power meter plug, to see how energy efficient the throw is. The Lakeland throw used 44 watts while heating up to its highest setting of nine, and accumulated 0.036kWh after 30 minutes of use. On half power (four) the throw used 35 watts heating up and accumulated 0.030kWh after 30 minutes of use.
I have found that the Lakeland throw retains its heat extremely well, so you often don’t need to have it turned up particularly high to benefit from it. The slightly thinner material of the velvety fabric also means that you’ll feel the benefits from the heat faster than with a thicker faux fur throw.
Lakeland StaySnug Velvety Navy Heated Throw review: How can it be improved?
There really isn’t anything major to dislike about the Lakeland throw. The only minor niggle is that the longest auto shut off time you can set is three hours, whereas Dreamland throws allow you to preset for up to nine hours. All this really means is that you’ll have to switch the Lakeland throw back on again more frequently if you want to keep it running. This can be slightly annoying if you don’t notice it’s off until the throw has cooled down.
It’s also worth noting that if you do have pets who insist on joining you on the throw (or trying to push you off it), the material does snag a little if claws get caught in it. And the material isn’t as thick as the faux fur options, which some people may prefer. But, apart from these minor qualms, there’s little to find fault with.
Lakeland StaySnug Velvety Navy Heated Throw review: Should you buy it?
Reasonably priced, efficient and warming: what’s not to like about the Lakeland heated throw? I’ve owned mine for several years and it’s still as good as the day it arrived, keeping me warm and toasty in even the coldest weather. Plus, it survives the washing machine and spillages with ease, meaning I expect my own to last me for many more years to come.
The throw is also really attractive and looks great draped over a sofa or armchair. It’s a stylish addition to any living room. And considering its new low price, it’s a very affordable option – particularly when you take into account how cheap these throws are to run and the potential savings on your heating bill. This is a gorgeous throw that also does a fantastic job of keeping you warm.