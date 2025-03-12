How often should you replace your pillow? And the signs you need a new one

Memory foam pillows are one of the most durable options on the market: given their firmness, they’re less likely to lose their shape. Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, sleep specialist at Tempur, says that this type of pillow can last for three years or more if well looked after. However, memory foam pillows can’t be washed as it can damage the pillow’s structure. That’s why it’s important to wash any removable outer cover regularly to ensure its longevity.

Synthetic pillows are likely to have the shortest lifespan since they break down more easily than natural materials such as feathers. They’re also prone to clumping after washing, so it’s important to choose a high-quality option. A well-filled pillow with good quality fibres and several internal chambers is likely to last longer than its cheaper counterparts.

What are the consequences of sleeping on an old pillow?

Holding on to an old pillow can lead to a number of problems. “A flattened or lumpy pillow won’t support your neck properly, causing discomfort and pain,” explains Hafiz Shariff. “A misshapen pillow can even mess with your sleep cycle, affecting overall sleep quality in the long term.” In addition, over time, pillows trap dead skin cells, sweat and hair, attracting dust mites, which then trigger allergies and skin irritation.

What are the signs that a pillow needs replacing?

Follow our four ‘S’s to identify whether it’s time to ditch your current pillow for a new one:

Smell

Does your pillow have a slightly musty or stale smell? This is generally caused by moisture retention – from sweat, bodily secretions etc – but it can also be a sign of lurking mould spores. This is usually due to lack of washing, or not drying pillows properly after washing them, but also going to bed repeatedly with wet hair and a lack of ventilation.

Staining

Is your once-white pillow looking less than pristine? A pillow that’s turned yellow will likely be destined for the dump, thanks to sweat, natural oils, saliva and the residue from skin and hair products building up over time.

Sagging

Is your pillow looking a little limp? If it’s still pretty flat after a good plumping, it probably needs replacing. To check, Emily Attwood recommends folding the pillow in half – if it stays folded, it’s lost its loftiness and needs replacing. Georgia Metcalfe also suggests a test used by the army: hold the pillow over an out-stretched arm. If it remains horizontal it’s still usable, but if the pillow flops over your arm it should be replaced.

Stiffness

Are you waking up with a sore neck? If you’re feeling the strain and have slept poorly, this indicates that your pillow is past its prime.

What can I do to make my pillow last longer?

Keep them plump

There are some key things you can do to keep your pillows in top shape to help them last longer. According to Attwood, you should fluff up your pillows daily to help maintain their loft and prevent the filling from clumping. Gently pat and shake to redistribute the filling. “Rotating or flipping your pillows regularly will help even out wear and prevent one side from flattening more than the other. Be sure to inspect your pillows every so often too, checking for tears, loose seams or even small stains. You can then make any small repairs and spot-clean any stains promptly,” adds Attwood.

Wash them well

The general consensus among the experts is that you should wash your pillow every six months to keep them fresh. It’s important to follow the care label instructions, as these will differ depending on the type of pillow you own, with different materials requiring different approaches.

“As a general rule of thumb – most down, feather, polyester and fibrefill pillows can be cleaned with a gentle cycle and mild detergent in a washing machine,” explains Thomas Høegh Reisenhus. “Memory foam and latex pillows generally can’t be machine washed so should instead be cleaned with a gentle vacuum or spot-cleaning smaller areas with soap and water.” Many memory foam pillows will also come with a machine washable cover.

Emily Attwood adds that it’s important to ensure pillows are dried thoroughly. “Use wool dryer balls in the dryer as they will help the hot air to circulate more evenly and efficiently, not only reducing drying time, but saving you money on your energy bills,” she says. “If your machine isn’t big enough, then take them to a launderette or dry cleaners.” If your pillow has yellow stains, Attwood suggests using baking soda and vinegar as a natural cleaning option to help remove any staining.

Use a pillow protector

“By investing in pillow protectors, you are adding a natural barrier, keeping your pillows clean and fresh, while also extending their lifespan,” says Mark Tremlett, founder of Naturalmat. Tremlett suggests opting for a protector made from breathable materials such as organic cotton, which is also hypoallergenic. He also recommends buying a design with a zip closure to ensure that the protector stays in place during the night. By selecting a protector made from breathable fabric, not only are you aiding temperature regulation but also reducing the risk of moisture build-up. This prevents mould and mildew growth, ensuring a fresh and healthy sleeping environment.