Emma Original Hybrid Pillow review: The best of both worlds?

My main qualm with the pillow is its 2-in-1 selling point. Not that it doesn’t work well (it does) but that its useful application is somewhat limited. Most sleepers know whether or not they prefer a firm or a soft pillow and will shop accordingly, having little need for one that offers both. At a push, such a feature might be justified on a topper or mattress, which is more of an investment, but less so with a pillow.

I can think of a couple of uses: it could be a good option for couples who have different preferences on firmness but still want to buy a matching pair, or as an option for the guest room. However, £85 is an awful lot of money to spend on a guest pillow.

On that point, Emma’s Original Hybrid Pillow is expensive. It’s a price that’s quite tricky to justify considering some of my favourite pillows – including the Otty Deluxe Pure (£70) and the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo pillow (£45) – are cheaper.