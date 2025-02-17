Emma Original Hybrid Pillow review: The best of both worlds?
Emma’s 2-in-1 pillow is effective and comfortable, but I’m not convinced its flippable feature is entirely necessary
Pros
- Offers plush, lofty comfort
- Noticeable difference between soft and firm sides
- 30-day trial period
Cons
- A bit lumpy straight out the box
- Expensive
- 2-in-1 feature won’t be useful to many
Emma’s Original Hybrid Pillow also offers 2-in-1 versatility, which, over the past year or so, I’ve noticed has become a bedding trend. “Flippable” 2-in-1 bedding, such as pillows, offers sleepers a choice between a “soft” side and a “firm” side. So far, we’ve seen this in the Eve Wunderflip mattress range, and in the Emma Flip Topper.
Beyond a few limited applications, however, I don’t personally see the Original Hybrid Pillow’s 2-in-1 feature as all that useful. I’ll explain why below.
Emma Original Hybrid Pillow review: What do you get for the money?
The Emma Original Hybrid Pillow costs £85 at full price and is made up of a combination of memory foam and microfibre: a “visco memory foam layer” is sandwiched between two layers of microfibre filling, one of which is thicker than the other.
The pillow can be flipped and slept on either side, depending on whether you prefer it firm or soft, and you can remove the middle memory foam layer to adjust its height. All of this is encased in a soft polyester cover that can be machine-washed at 40°C.
The pillow also comes with a two-year manufacturer warranty and, like Emma’s other bedding products, a 30-day trial period.
Emma Original Hybrid Pillow review: What does it do well?
Some flippable bedding products fail to ensure the soft and firm sides are sufficiently distinct. Not so with the Original Hybrid Pillow. It’s perhaps best suited to those who prefer a loftier pillow, but I was able to feel a notable difference between the two sides.
As I said above, Emma offers a 30-day trial on the Original Hybrid Pillow, a nice bonus that gives you a chance to decide if the pillow is right for you. If it isn’t, you can return it for free and get a full refund. Of course, this isn’t a unique benefit – many bed-in-a-box brands offer the same or similar – but it’s a good piece of mind regardless.
Emma Original Hybrid Pillow review: What could be improved?
While Emma suggests that the Hybrid Pillow’s inner memory foam layer can be removed “allowing you to customise the pillow’s height and plushness for perfect support”, I personally wouldn’t recommend it. I tested the pillow with the insert removed and found that not only did both “soft” and “firm” sides lose their distinction, but neither offered decent levels of support.
I also found that, upon unpackaging the pillow from its sealed bag, the microfibre filling felt quite lumpy and uneven. However, this took shape after a few nights of use and some plumping.
My main qualm with the pillow is its 2-in-1 selling point. Not that it doesn’t work well (it does) but that its useful application is somewhat limited. Most sleepers know whether or not they prefer a firm or a soft pillow and will shop accordingly, having little need for one that offers both. At a push, such a feature might be justified on a topper or mattress, which is more of an investment, but less so with a pillow.
I can think of a couple of uses: it could be a good option for couples who have different preferences on firmness but still want to buy a matching pair, or as an option for the guest room. However, £85 is an awful lot of money to spend on a guest pillow.
On that point, Emma’s Original Hybrid Pillow is expensive. It’s a price that’s quite tricky to justify considering some of my favourite pillows – including the Otty Deluxe Pure (£70) and the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo pillow (£45) – are cheaper.
It’s not the most expensive pillow on the market, and I have reviewed pricier pillows favourably. Emma’s own Premium Microfibre Pillow, £109 at full price, was the top pillow in our 2024 Sleep Awards. But, considering my experiences with it, I don’t think the Original Hybrid Pillow is as good – as this or some of its cheaper rivals.
Emma Original Hybrid Pillow review: Should I buy it?
The Emma Original Hybrid pillow is not a bad or uncomfortable pillow by any means. But considering many people won’t have much use for its main selling point, and that I’ve tested cheaper bed-in-a-box pillows that have impressed me more, it’s not the easiest recommendation.
I can vouch for the Original Hybrid’s effectiveness if you want a plush, lofty reversible pillow. Ultimately, however, I’d recommend opting for something more affordable such as the Otty Deluxe Pure or the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo mentioned above.