Dreamland Hunker Down Scandi Sherpa Electric Blanket review: Warm up a cold bed with ease

Helpfully, the blanket is also machine washable at 30°C and can be tumble dried on a low setting. Unsurprisingly, it can’t be ironed or dry cleaned because of its wiring. You can hang it to air dry though. The power cord is a decent 1.5m long, which should make it easy to plug the blanket in without the use of a mountain of extension cables. The whole blanket arrives neatly packed into a simple bag with handles for carrying – it’s worth keeping this for storage over the summer (or on those rare occasions when the UK weather is actually hot).

Like its heated throw counterpart, the Dreamland Hygge Days Faux Fur Luxury heated throw, it’s not the cheapest on the market at £92, but the blanket is high quality and will do a fine job of keeping you warm at night.

Dreamland Hunker Down Scandi Sherpa Electric Blanket review: Comfort, performance and test results

The Dreamland Hunker Down looks like a luxury electric blanket. The plush fluffy top ‘Sherpa’ layer looks smart on the bed – not that you’ll be looking at it much once it’s under your sheet. It also feels very warm and cosy, even without the heating elements switched on. Speaking of those heating elements, one of my favourite things about the Dreamland electric blanket is that it comes with dual controllers. This means you can set both sides of the bed to different temperatures or just switch one side on and leave the other off. This is perfect if you’re a couple like my husband and I – while I’m always cold he gives off enough heat to power a small town, meaning an electric blanket is his idea of a nightmare. We found the dual control feature to be an effective solution that meant I could power my side of the bed to warm up, while he maintained his cool side of the bed.