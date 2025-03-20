Beurer XXL HD 150 Heated Throw review: A luxurious throw to snuggle under
The Beurer XXL heated throw will add an elegant, yet comfy touch to any home
Pros
- Luxurious feel and soft fabric
- You can use both the fleece and faux-fur sides
- Surprisingly light for such a large throw
Cons
- Automated shut-off time can’t be adjusted
If you’re looking for a high-quality elegant throw that will add a touch of luxury to your home, look no further than the Beurer XXL. This extra-large blanket is big enough for two people to snuggle under and it’s even large enough to cover a double bed for extra warmth at night. It’s one of the most tactile throws I’ve tested, with an incredibly soft velvety fleece on top that has a slightly faux-fur look and a velvety underside – you can use the throw either way round if you choose.
It’s also one of the more expensive heated throws I’ve tested but the size and quality means it’s bound to appeal to anyone who is willing to splash out a bit. If you’re looking to add a little bit of heated luxury to your living room and bedroom, my full review below takes you through everything you need to know.
Beurer XXL HD 150 Heated Throw review: What do you get for the money?
The Beurer heated throw arrives in a compact cardboard box that’s completely recyclable; I always prefer to keep the boxes for storing the throws when they’re not in use, though. In a similar fashion to electric blankets, the throw uses a single, detachable LED button controller, which is pre-attached, though it can be removed for cleaning.
The first thing I noticed about the Beurer was how big it is. Most of the heated throws I’ve tested come in at around 120 x 160cm, but the Beurer is roomy 150 x 200cm. This makes it easily large enough to allow two people to snuggle up under it while watching the telly or at night on a double bed as a heated overblanket. There are six heat settings to choose from on the Beurer with up and down arrows to set the temperature. I also liked the fact that the throw has a sliding switch on the side of the controller to turn it on and off, making it much harder to accidentally knock a button and turn the throw on. The throw will stay on for three hours before the auto shut-off kicks in.
The Beurer throw is made from 100% polyester, but I think it has the most luxurious feel of all the throws I’ve used. The top is a silky faux-fur style with a velvety underside. The fabric feels extremely luxurious, high-quality and, considering what a big throw it is, still manages to be fairly lightweight.
Once you’ve detached the controller, you can bung the throw into the washing machine at 30ºC and hang to dry, though it’s worth noting that you can’t tumble dry or iron the throw. I’d recommend using a gentle eco-friendly washing detergent to keep the throw in good condition; in our tests the throw washed well and bounced back to its original form once dry.
At £85 the Beurer is a similar price to another favourite, the Dreamland Hygge Days Faux Fur Throw (£90) but if you’re looking for a cheaper option, I’d recommend the Lakeland StaySnug (£50), however the finish on this isn’t quite as luxurious.
Beurer XXL HD 150 Heated Throw review: Comfort, performance and test results
I think the Beurer throw is the most luxurious I’ve tested and used over the years. The throw feels incredibly soft, with a lovely silk feel – even on the faux-fur side. Thanks to the faux-fur texture, the Beurer feels warm even before you’ve turned it on. It doesn’t match the insulating qualities of the Dreamland throw mentioned above, though.
Despite its large size, the throw actually feels quite lightweight when it’s draped over the body. It’s also fairly easy to brush pet hair off which is handy, because trust me when I say your furry housemates are bound to want to try this out. The throw is also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning it’s free from harmful substances. You’ll also get a very generous 3-year guarantee in case of any issues.
Performance-wise, the throw heated up quickly, but it did take around 10 minutes to get up to its highest temperature. I tested the throw using a temperature probe, placing this underneath the throw and close to one of the heating elements. At its maximum setting, the underside of the blanket reached 41.1ºC after 10 minutes with the blanket on its hottest setting of six (from a starting temperature of 20ºC). I also conducted this test again with the throw on half power (setting three), with the throw reaching an impressive 32.4ºC after 10 minutes. Higher settings are for pre-heating but even on half power, I think this throw will keep even the coldest reptile warm.
I also tested the top of the throw with a temperature gun to see how much heat was retained in the blanket. As you might expect, the throw was slightly warmer in the centre – around 26.5ºC. This dropped slightly in the corners, with an average of around 24ºC. This was fairly impressive. It’s worth noting though, that if you’re sharing the throw with someone else, the heat might not be quite so intense.
In addition to these heat tests, I also conducted power consumption tests using a power meter plug to see how energy efficient the throw is. On its highest setting, the Beurer was extremely energy efficient, using far less power than many of the others I’ve tested. The throw used 18W heating up and an accumulated 0.054kWh after 30 minutes of use. Switching to half power, the throw used 13W heating up and an accumulated 0.039 kWh after 30 minutes.
Beurer XXL HD 150 Heated Throw review: What could be improved?
As you might expect with a high-quality throw, I didn’t find much to dislike. I do wish that there was a choice of auto shut-off times, as you get this with both the Dreamland throw and the more budget-friendly Lakeland one I’ve previously tested. And, although the throw is lightweight, it is still very large, which can make it a little unwieldy to move about. If you’re using this on your own, you’re likely to have quite a bit of it draping either side of you and possibly onto the floor. But, apart from these minor niggles, it’s an excellent throw.
Beurer XXL HD 150 Heated Throw review: Should you buy it?
The Beurer heated throw is incredibly luxurious, comfortable and heats up to impressive temperatures. There’s not a lot to dislike about it. The larger size also means that you can use it on a bed as an over blanket instead of a traditional electric blanket, such as the Silentnight Comfort Control.
Price-wise, it’s up there with the more expensive throws on the market but the quality and size mean you’re getting a lot of throw for your money. The Beurer was also pretty economical when it came to power consumption and you’ll be able to run it for hours without it costing you too much. This is a gorgeous throw that will look great in any home.