Beurer XXL HD 150 Heated Throw review: A luxurious throw to snuggle under

Despite its large size, the throw actually feels quite lightweight when it’s draped over the body. It’s also fairly easy to brush pet hair off which is handy, because trust me when I say your furry housemates are bound to want to try this out. The throw is also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning it’s free from harmful substances. You’ll also get a very generous 3-year guarantee in case of any issues.

Performance-wise, the throw heated up quickly, but it did take around 10 minutes to get up to its highest temperature. I tested the throw using a temperature probe, placing this underneath the throw and close to one of the heating elements. At its maximum setting, the underside of the blanket reached 41.1ºC after 10 minutes with the blanket on its hottest setting of six (from a starting temperature of 20ºC). I also conducted this test again with the throw on half power (setting three), with the throw reaching an impressive 32.4ºC after 10 minutes. Higher settings are for pre-heating but even on half power, I think this throw will keep even the coldest reptile warm.

I also tested the top of the throw with a temperature gun to see how much heat was retained in the blanket. As you might expect, the throw was slightly warmer in the centre – around 26.5ºC. This dropped slightly in the corners, with an average of around 24ºC. This was fairly impressive. It’s worth noting though, that if you’re sharing the throw with someone else, the heat might not be quite so intense.