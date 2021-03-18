Best swimming pool 2024: Prime Day deals on our favourite inflatable and metal frame garden swimming pools

You’ll want to make sure that the area you choose is nice and level, otherwise, your pool won’t fill evenly and you may put undue strain on one side. It’s also worth checking that the ground you choose to place the pool on is sturdy enough to support it. While not as important for smaller pools, it’s worth taking into account that one litre of water weighs a kilogram, so larger pools that require several thousands of litres to fill need will need some solid ground beneath them.

For rough ground, we’d recommend picking up an extra groundsheet if one isn’t already included. This will protect the base of the pool from anything that may pierce or damage it.

Frame swimming pools vs inflatable swimming pools

Shop around and you’ll find yourself presented with the option of selecting between metal frame and inflatable pools. There are numerous high-quality options for both types, and both can be packed down when not in use.

Inflatable pools tend to be quicker to set up and dismantle as well as being easier to store. They do, however, require an air pump to inflate and can require topping up as the temperature changes. Inflatable swimming pools also tend to be shallower than their framed counterparts, and their thick, air-filled walls will take up more garden real estate.

Frame pools are generally sturdier, and you can find them in larger sizes and depths. The downside is that frame pools take more effort to put together and pack away and will take up more room while stored. They also tend to be more expensive.

The choice is ultimately yours, but for smaller and shallower pools for kids and families, we’d recommend an inflatable pool, whereas for larger fixtures for adults a frame pool is a smarter choice.

Do I need a pump filter for my swimming pool?

Whether or not you opt for a pool with a pump filter will depend on how large the pool is and how long you plan on keeping it filled. Smaller paddling pools that are only filled for occasional use will likely fare fine without a filter as you can simply empty, clean and refill the pool when necessary. However, bigger pools that require large quantities of water will almost certainly benefit from the addition of a pump filter. A quality pump will allow you to get up to a full season out of a single pool of water.

What about chlorine?

Swimming pools can take a significant amount of water to fill, with even mid-sized pools requiring thousands of litres. As such, you’re unlikely to want to fill and refill it more than is necessary. Along with having a filter for larger debris and contaminants, you’ll likely want to consider some form of chlorination if you intend on keeping the same water for extended periods of time. You can pick up a chlorine dispenser, along with some chlorine tablets, for very little, and it will ensure your swimming pool remains clean and the water stays clear right through the summer season.

Can I heat my swimming pool?

While outdoor pools are designed to warm naturally in the summer sun, heaters are available to give them a helping hand. The type of heater you need will depend on the size of the pool, and most are designed to be used in conjunction with the pool’s pump. As an alternative to mains-powered heaters, solar mats are also available and are designed to gently warm the water as it passes through the filter.

What extras should I look out for?

Extras bundled with swimming pools vary greatly from model to model. Aside from pump filters, in the case of inflatable swimming pools, it’s also worth looking out for air pumps. Some inflatable swimming pools come bundled with an air pump, but if your chosen pool doesn’t, we strongly recommend you pick one up separately. Manual hand or foot pumps are typically the most affordable, but you’ll really want an electric air pump for even moderately sized inflatable pools.

A durable cover is also a prudent investment. A quality cover will keep your pool protected, keeping stray debris, pets and children away from the water when it’s not in use. As a bonus, most pool covers are dark grey or black so they also help heat the water before you get in.

While not essential for smaller swimming pools, a pool ladder can be a worthwhile addition for anything taller than a paddling pool. A ladder will make it easier to get in and out, especially for children. It also avoids putting unnecessary pressure on the pool walls when climbing in and out.

The best swimming pools you can buy in 2024

1. Intex Rectangular Pool: Best metal frame swimming pool

Price when reviewed: £140 | Check price at Amazon

If you’re in the market for something bigger than a traditional paddling pool but don’t want to splash out on something too large or expensive, this frame pool from Intex may be just the ticket. While you won’t be swimming laps in it, its maximum water depth of around 60cm is ideal for supervised children to play in and for adults to sit in. Each corner is also fitted with a plastic seat for pool-side lounging.

It’s quick and easy to set up, and thanks to its metal-framed construction, should be durable enough to see you through several summer seasons. It ships without a filter pump, though, so you’ll likely want to pick up one of those separately.

Key specs – Construction: Metal frame; Capacity: 3,834l; Dimensions: 3 x 2 x 0.75m (WDH); Filter pump included: No