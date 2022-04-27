The 7 best eye creams for men, tried and tested

Poor old Uncle Fester. If only the Addams Family’s sunken-eyed hellative had had access to one of the best eye creams for men, maybe he wouldn’t have faced a life of ridicule and torment. Thankfully, the rest of us do have access to these essential little skin savers; these days, an eye cream, gel or serum is almost as likely to be part of a man’s grooming armoury as a moisturiser or face scrub.

It’s easy to see why. Specially formulated to treat the delicate skin under the eye, they’re the perfect antidote for dark circles, crow’s feet and any excess “ocular luggage” you might be carrying. They’re easy to use, too, and, since they’re concentrated products, a little goes a long way.

So, if you woke up feeling a bit Fester, are worried about your wrinkles or look like you’re carrying more luggage than RyanAir, the solution is in plain sight.

We’ve rooted out the very best eye creams, gels and serums – from inexpensive essentials to expensive anti-ageing superheroes – to ensure that when it comes to a better-looking you, the eyes have it.

Best eye cream for men: At a glance