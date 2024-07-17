Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are a Prime Day bargain right now

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which our expert couldn’t praise highly enough, have had their price slashed for Amazon Prime Day

Some Amazon Prime Day deals are simply better than others and this is one of them. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the Sony WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth headphones, which we garlanded with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our in-depth review, for a reduced price of £260, which is down from the average of £299 on the site.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to snap up this healthy discount, but signing up for the free, 30-day trial is a walk in the park. Follow this link to get started.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones were praised by our resident audio expert Andy White for their top-tier sound quality, effective noise cancellation and supreme comfort. They feature a sleek, minimalist design with a stepless slider and seamless earcup hangers. Notable upgrades include new 30mm drivers for improved clarity, an increased number of microphones for better noise cancellation and advanced features such as Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-Chat.

Meanwhile, the comfort of the WH-1000XM5 allows for extended use, while their lightweight build ensures they remain wearable for hours without discomfort.

The battery life of the WH-1000XM5 is impressive, offering up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge, and with fast charging capabilities you can get three hours of use from just a three-minute charge. The headphones support high-resolution audio, ensuring that your music sounds as good as possible, and are equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology, providing a stable and strong connection.

Sony has also enhanced the call quality on these headphones, making them an excellent choice for professionals who need to take calls on the go. The WH-1000XM5’s noise-cancelling performance is among the best, effectively blocking out ambient noise in various environments, making them ideal for use in noisy offices or during travel.

Act quickly to take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day offer before it expires at midnight on Wednesday 17 July. Deals like this on award-winning audio products such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 don’t come along often.