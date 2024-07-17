Prime Day: Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds PLUNGE to lowest-ever price

The Amazon Prime Day bonanza is well under way, and this saving on the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds is one of the best deals we’ve seen

Happy Amazon Prime Day! How about a stonking earbuds deal to celebrate? The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, which our resident audio expert Andy White gave five out of five stars and an Expert Review Recommended award, are now £200, down from an average of £237 on the site. That makes them the cheapest they’ve ever been on Amazon.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to snap up this saving, but signing up for the free, 30-day trial is straightforward and you can get started by following this link.

In our in-depth Sony WF-1000XM5 review, the earbuds stand out for their impressive noise-cancelling technology, high-quality sound and comfortable design. They feature dual processors that enhance noise cancellation, making them perfect for commuting or working in noisy environments. The larger 8.4mm drivers deliver rich, immersive sound, providing an excellent listening experience across various music genres.

One of the key highlights of the WF-1000XM5 is their comfortable fit. The earbuds are smaller and lighter than their predecessors, ensuring they stay securely in your ears during workouts or long listening sessions. What’s more, they come with multiple sizes of ear tips to suit different ear shapes and preferences.

Battery life is another strong point, with up to 24 hours of playback time when using the charging case. They also have an IPX4 rating, meaning they can withstand splashes of water, making them suitable for use in a sweaty gym or during rainy commutes.

Our review praised the WF-1000XM5 for their superior call quality, thanks to the bone-conduction sensor and AI-based noise reduction algorithm. These features ensure clear voice transmission, even in noisy environments. The earbuds also support high-resolution audio and are compatible with Sony’s LDAC codec.

With such a substantial price drop, the Sony WF-1000XM5 deal is too good to miss this Amazon Prime Day. Again, ensure you get there as soon as possible because the sale will end at midnight on Wednesday 17 July.