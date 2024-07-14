Our audio expert loves the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and they’re cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which picked up five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our review, are now just £190

Amazon Prime Day has brought an avalanche of bargains with it and this is one of the best: the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which we gave a maximum five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our review, are now available for just £190, down from an average of £229 on the site. This price drop makes them the cheapest they’ve ever been on Amazon.

Bear in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this spectacular saving, but signing up for a free, 30-day trial is easy. Just click this link and follow the instructions to get started.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the fourth iteration in Sony’s flagship series, featuring enhanced audio quality and improved noise cancellation, as well as smart new features such as Speak-to-Chat, wear detection and multipoint pairing. Our expert Andy White argued in his review that these additions make the headphones even more user-friendly and versatile, catering to both casual listeners and audiophiles. With a solid 30-hour battery life, they’re perfect for long listening sessions without needing frequent recharges.

Sony has maintained a sleek design and added extra comfort with thoughtfully distributed weight and additional padding. The WH-1000XM4 support Bluetooth 5 for a stable connection and use Sony’s LDAC codec for high-resolution audio. Although they lack water resistance, their other features and overall performance more than make up for this minor drawback.

What truly sets the WH-1000XM4 apart is the adaptive sound control, which automatically adjusts the noise cancellation level based on your environment and activity. Whether you’re on a plane, walking or waiting in a busy area, these headphones tailor the audio experience to your surroundings. Additionally, the touch-sensitive controls on the ear cups allow for easy playback control, volume adjustment and quick access to voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa.

The companion app, Sony Headphones Connect, offers further customisation, letting you tweak the equaliser settings, manage connected devices, and update firmware. These features ensure that the headphones remain at the cutting edge of audio technology.

This Amazon Prime Day deal will only be around until midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so get in there as soon as possible to secure these headphones at a rock-bottom price.