Best hot tub: The finest inflatable and hard shell spas

If you’re in the market for some luxury outdoor relaxation, few things can match the tranquillity of your own personal hot tub. Once a luxury reserved for a select few, thanks to modern designs and construction methods, you may be surprised to learn quite how affordable the best hot tubs can be.

From occasional use inflatable hot tubs right the way through to premium high-end spas, the best hot tubs are available in a range of shapes, sizes and prices to suit just about all tastes, budgets and spaces. A hot tub is not a casual investment, however, so it certainly pays to do plenty of research before splashing out.

Hot tubs are more than just bubbles and lights, so to help you get up to speed on the key features to look out for, you’ll find our concise buying guide at the bottom of the page. To start with, we run through our pick of the best hot tubs on the market today.