This super-cheap Philips coffee machine is an Amazon Prime Day bargain – here’s why I’d buy it

The five-star Best Buy Philips L'or Barista Sublime is £30 cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

Want to up your morning caffeine game? This is the Amazon Prime Day deal for you: the excellent Philips L’or Barista Sublime pod coffee machine, which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, is now just £50, down from its average price of £70 on the website.

Note that you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime Day subscriber to take advantage of this sublime deal (see what we did there?), but the company is offering a free, 30-day trial that you can cancel whenever you like. Click on this link for more information and instructions.

Known for its dual-spout feature, this machine allows you to pour two espressos simultaneously or a double shot in one cup, using XXL capsules. This compact and stylish machine is Nespresso-compatible, making it versatile with a vast range of pod options.

Other key features our expert Danielle Amato highlighted in our review include a fast seven-second heat-up time, consistent shot quality and easy operation with just three buttons. Its compact design makes it a great fit for any kitchen, and it comes with nine L’or capsules to get you started. The machine’s ability to use both L’or and Nespresso pods sets it apart from similar offerings.

In addition, the Barista Sublime’s 19-bar pressure pump ensures rich, aromatic coffee every time. The drip tray is adjustable, accommodating various cup sizes and the water tank is conveniently positioned for easy refilling. Its sleek, modern design, available in multiple colours, ensures it complements any kitchen decor.

There’s a catch, though: the deal will expire at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, which is when the Amazon Prime Day sale officially ends. Make sure you get in there as soon as possible if you’re interested!