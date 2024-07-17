The Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee pod machine is less than half price for Prime Day – but hurry, it’s nearly sold out

We’re now halfway through the Amazon Prime Day price-slashing jamboree and would love a coffee, especially if it comes with a massive cash discount. So our heads spun with the news that the stylish Nespresso Vertuo Next capsule coffee machine has had more than 50% wiped off its price, tumbling from its starting Amazon price of £149 to just £69.

When our home expert Danielle Amato reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Next, she awarded this swish machine four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, praising its excellent build quality, wide range of drink options and handsome good looks. She also thought it was great value at £149, so at £69 it’s an absolute must-buy.

Jump to it, though, because at the time of writing there are just 14 Vertuo Nexts left in stock, and by the time you read this it may be sold out.

Did the Nespresso Vertuo Next get a good review?

Our Nespresso Vertuo Next reviewer gave it four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.

We also named the Vertuo Next "best Nespresso coffee pod machine" in our roundup of the best coffee pod machines.

What’s so good about the Nespresso Vertuo Next?

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a one-touch machine that’s exceptionally easy to use even when you’re bleary-eyed at 6am. Just pop in a pod and the machine will read its barcode, automatically dispensing just the right amount of water for the type of coffee inside.

It pours big mugs of quality pod coffee exceptionally well, but you can use the customising options to program up to five different drink sizes including espresso, double espresso, gran lungo and alto.

You also have plenty of flavour choices, because there are dozens of different capsule options available for the Vertuo Next, with new ones being added all the time.

The Vertuo Next’s 1.1l tank is relatively big and lets you serve coffee to all the family in one go.

Unlike its predecessors, the Vertuo Next supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and is easy to pair with your phone via the app, which lets you do things such as check the water status, reset the machine to its factory settings and update the machine’s software.

Are there any disadvantages to this Nespresso Vertuo Next deal?

The Vertuo Next doesn’t include a built-in milk-frothing option, which is frustrating given that it specialises in bigger coffees typically taken with milk. But if milk-based coffees are more your thing you can always buy a milk frother separately.

The machine takes up quite a lot of room on your kitchen worktop, which is hardly surprising given its large tank size. But it’s a great-looking machine, so you may be more than happy to devote space to it.

