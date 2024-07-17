Secure a serious discount on this Sage bean-to-cup coffee machine in the Amazon Prime Day sale

A top-class deal sees the price of the Sage Barista Express, in the striking ‘Black Truffle’ colourway, falling way down for Amazon Prime Day. Averaging a price of £567 on Amazon, the Barista Express is available for just £450 in this sale – very tempting for a bean-to-cup coffee machine which scored four out of five stars and picked up an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. A limited-time offer, be sure you make your mind up quickly on this one, before midnight on 17 July, when the Prime Day sale wraps up.

Another thing to keep in mind: you’ll have to be signed up to Amazon Prime to grab this offer. Not already a member? No problem. Amazon will give you a free 30-day trial that you can cancel at any point – just click on this link to get started.

Did the Sage Barista Express get a good review?

The Sage Barista Express received four stars out of five and scooped our Recommended award in our original review back in 2022. Not only that but the Barista Express also featured in our roundup of the best coffee machines as a great, cheaper alternative to the Sage Barista Touch Impress, which we otherwise consider the best manual espresso machine for ease of use.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the Sage Barista Express?

The Sage Barista Express is well-built and elegantly designed, with a premium look and feel to match its (regular) price. Thanks to its integrated grinder, the Sage Barista Express helps you achieve a fresher, tastier brew by grinding your beans to order. The burr grinder also offers a good deal of manual control, allowing you to tweak your results and tailor your coffee to your tastes.

After some experimentation, our coffee guru found himself very pleased with the quality of espresso the Barista Express produced, noting that it was “rich and dark [with a] thick crema” and a “full-bodied” taste. And the machine’s steam frothing wand also impressed our reviewer with its results, producing silky, latté-ready milk.

Are there any disadvantages to the Sage Barista Express?

As our original Sage Barista Express review noted, at full price, this coffee machine is usually significantly more expensive than similar models.

Our reviewer also found it a tad disappointing that you can only grind coffee directly into the Barista Express’s group head, as they would’ve preferred to be able to grind coffee into a separate container to use with other machines or coffee gadgets.

View deal at Amazon

How has the Sage Barista Express changed in price over time on Amazon?

When we originally reviewed it, the Sage Barista Express was £500. However, the Sage Barista Express has averaged £567 on Amazon, so its Prime Day price of £450 represents a solid saving.

That said, a massive price drop way back in February 2019 is still the record low for this bean-to-cup coffee machine, with that reduction bringing it down to £350, but it seems unlikely that we’ll see that kind of bargain again any time soon.

Where can I find more coffee machine deals?

Check out our Amazon deals hub

The best coffee machines you can buy

The best coffee pod machines available

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We spend a lot of time searching for and evaluating the best coffee machine deals. For a more in-depth explanation of our deal-hunting methods, check out this dedicated article.

View deal at Amazon