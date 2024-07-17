If you’re new to espresso, we’re certain you’ll love the De’Longhi Dedica Style – especially at its current Amazon Prime Day price
The De’Longhi Dedica Style impressed in our tests and now you can have it for less in the Amazon Prime Day sale
As far as coffee machines go, the De’Longhi Dedica Style is a great affordable, entry-level option and now you can snap it up for even less. At £142, the machine has seen a significant price drop from its average of £175 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. So if you’re in the market for a new manual espresso machine, make sure you get in there before midnight on 17 July.
Did the De’Longhi Dedica Style get a good review?
- In our best espresso machine roundup, the Dedica Style was crowned the best manual espresso machine under £200.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our review.
What’s so good about the De’Longhi Dedica Style?
- For an affordable option, the Dedica Style impressed us with the quality of espressos it produced in our tests.
- The slimline design means that it squeezes into even the tightest kitchens.
- It’s super simple to use, making it a perfect entry-level machine for espresso beginners.
- The pressurised portafilter baskets make the Dedica Style more forgiving if the grind is too coarse or too fine, or when the amounts aren’t quite right.
Are there any disadvantages to this De’Longhi Dedica Style deal?
- The machine’s simple design leaves little room for extra features or customisation.
- It’s not quite capable of producing the silky microfoam possible with pricier machines.
How has the De’Longhi Dedica Style’s price changed over time on Amazon?
- This Amazon Prime Day the Dedica Style will set you back only £142, which is a solid price cut from the average of £175.
- When we first reviewed it the coffee machine cost £186.
