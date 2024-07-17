Want a Ninja air fryer for under £100? Here’s why this Prime Day deal is the one to buy

We’ve tested dozens of air fryers and this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Ninja air fryer Pro 4.7l air fryer is hard to beat

Top-quality air fryers rarely cost below £150, which is why this deal is one to consider this Prime Day.

Right now, the Ninja Pro 4.7l air fryer is just £85 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That’s an impressive £27 off its average Amazon price of £122 and also brings it down to its lowest-ever price.

This compact model is ideal for solo households or for couples who just need a little extra cooking space. But if you want to take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to be quick. The Prime Day sale ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, and we often see these air fryer deals sell out even quicker still.

You’ll also need to be an Amazon Prime member for this deal. If you aren’t already signed up, we think it’s worth taking advantage of this completely free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled as soon as you’ve got your deals fix.

Did the Ninja Pro 4.7l air fryer get a good review?

While we haven’t reviewed this model specifically, we have reviewed the Ninja Pro’s very similar bigger brother. In our full Ninja Pro Max 6.2l review, we were particularly impressed with its consistent performance, ease of use and dishwasher-safe drawer. In fact, the Ninja Pro Max received a five-star recommended award from our reviewer.

What are the main differences between the Pro Max 6.2l, which we reviewed, and the discounted Pro 4.6l?

Reduced capacity – the Pro has a slightly smaller capacity overall, making it best suited to solo households or couples.

Fewer functions – The Pro has four cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate. This means you won’t get the Max Crisp and Bake functions found on the Max model.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the Ninja Pro air fryer?

While there are a few compromises, if you’re looking for a simple, compact air fryer but want to avoid the super-budget models, this is a fantastic choice. You’re guaranteed to get consistently good results whether you’re reheating leftovers or crisping up hashbrowns for breakfast.

The Pro Max has an almost identical design to the Pro on offer here and it’s something we particularly liked in our full review. There’s an adjustable air fryer crisper plate included in the box, allowing you to move food closer or further away from the element and fan. What’s more, the matte, squared design and tactile buttons makes this look and feel super-premium. If you’re fed up with the same old air fryer design, this model is designed to look sleek and stylish on almost any kitchen counter.

Design aside, we were also impressed by the Pro Max’s great performance, despite its tiny size. It cooked well and consistently across a range of foods including chips, hash browns and chicken legs. This makes it a great all-rounder, no matter your food preferences.

View deal at Amazon

Are there any disadvantages to this Ninja air fryer Pro deal?

Of course, this air fryer won’t be for everyone. There’s no Max Crisp function for 240ºC high-heat cooking. And its compact design means space is limited, so if you’re trying to feed a family or a crowd, this simply won’t cut it.

Instead, you might want to consider one of the other Amazon Prime Day deals on larger-capacity Ninja air fryers, such as the FlexDrawer and DoubleStack XL. These both come at a greater cost, but their performance and capacity are hard to beat.

How has the Ninja Pro air fryer’s price changed over time on Amazon?

Right now, the Ninja Pro air fryer is the cheapest it has ever been at £95. Its lowest price previous to this was £100, which we saw earlier this year.

At its current price, it’s also £27 cheaper than its average Amazon price of £122 and a whopping £35 cheaper than when it first launched earlier this year.

This discounted price of £95 is only available until midnight Wednesday 17 July, though, so be quick if you want to take advantage of this price.

Where can I find more air fryer deals?

If this deal doesn’t quite hit the spot, we’ll be adding new deals to plenty of other pages throughout the Prime Day sale, so be sure to check them out.

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We put a lot of time and effort into finding the air fryer deals that are actually worth your time. You can find out exactly how we look for, sort and decide on the best deals in this dedicated article.

View deal at Amazon