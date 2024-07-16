The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a Prime Day STEAL recommended by our expert

The Amazon Prime Day bonanza is upon us again and it’s the perfect time to snag an impressive early deal on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED. This TV, which we awarded five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, is now £430 for the 55in version, down from an average of £596 on the website. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been and a brilliant offer for a TV that was already exceptional value.

You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this early deal, but you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial via this link.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has a 4K HDR QLED display with a Mini LED backlight and full-array local dimming. It also supports HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ. And with Alexa built-in, you can control the TV and other smart devices with voice commands. As you can expect, the TV also includes a comprehensive smart system with extensive streaming options, making it a versatile choice for your home entertainment setup.

