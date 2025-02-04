Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Review: A Marginal Improvement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Performance and battery life

As with the Galaxy S23, processing duties are now handled courtesy of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with a special “for Galaxy” designation. This means you’re getting slightly boosted clock speeds compared with the regular version seen in competitor flagships. We’ve found that this only makes a marginal difference in benchmark testing, though.

In the Geekbench 5 test, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 achieved a score of 1,542 in single-core and 5,086 in multi-core. Compared with the last Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone we tested, this is roughly a 9% speed improvement – but it’s still a way behind the mighty Apple A16 Bionic.

Gaming performance, on the other hand, is among the best we’ve seen. Running the GFXBench Car Chase test on the inner screen, the Z Fold 5 reached an average frame rate of 79fps, with an offscreen result of 130fps (at a simulated 1080p resolution). That’s a huge 36% boost compared to last year.

Where you should notice a greater change is in thermal efficiency, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 incorporating a 38% larger vapor chamber than the previous model. The battery size remains a rather small 4,400mAh, which is a bit of a shame considering both the Honor Magic Vs (which is available in the UK, where we tested it) and Google Pixel Fold use bigger cells, but we’ve found that this hardly matters, since the Z Fold 5 leaves the others in the dirt.

In our looped video test, with the screen set to 170cd/m² brightness and all data connections switched off, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 lasted for 23hrs 49mins when displayed on the inner screen. That’s almost five and a half hours longer than last year, and almost ten hours more than the Honor Magic Vs.

As you might expect, this extra stamina makes all the difference in day-to-day use. I spent a few hours snapping pictures for our camera tests and using Google Maps to get around, and the Z Fold 5 barely dropped below 80%. My only criticism is that, when battery levels do eventually drop, it only supports 25W charging, so it takes a while to get back up to full capacity.

Elsewhere, there’s a generous 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and you also get the choice of either 256B, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage space, although the latter is an online exclusive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Software

A handful of new software improvements and features are on the cards for this year. This includes the ability to drag and drop items within three applications on the screen at once, with multitouch support – think swapping multiple images between apps at the same time and you get the idea. It’s a neat idea, but I didn’t really find much use for it.

The most useful of the software upgrades, however, is the taskbar located at the bottom of the screen. You can use this to quickly switch between open apps, and pin up to eight of your favorites, giving you quick access to software you use on a regular basis. This also makes the process of launching apps in split-screen view much easier.