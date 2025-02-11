Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review: A Galaxy of AI, for Better or Worse

We’ve already had a couple of big new smartphones announced in 2025 but make no mistake, this year’s flagship race truly kicks off here, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Following on from the Galaxy S24 Ultra – our favourite smartphone of last year and the current reigning champ in our best phone battery life stakes – the S25 Ultra has the largest of shoes to fill, especially considering its predecessor is still on sale and very much still a viable threat.

While it doesn’t completely blow the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra out of the water, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still about as impressive as a phone can get right now, with blistering performance, Herculean stamina, and a versatile collection of cameras. Not everything is as good as last year, however, and a distinct lack of physical improvements for the sake of focusing on AI features takes some of the shine off.

It’s undoubtedly an outstanding flagship phone, and likely will prove to be one of the best of the year, but as things stand right now I’m not convinced that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth choosing over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: What you need to know

It’s not the first flagship to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be looking to prove itself a cut above the rest. How? Its modified “for Galaxy” variant of the processor features a slightly higher clock speed of 4.47GHz (versus 4.32GHz on the standard version). It’s joined by 12GB of RAM and either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage space.