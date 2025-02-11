Samsung Galaxy S25 Review: A Compact Flagship That Just About Maintains Its Edge

Given that we’re looking for a Delta E score close to 1, that’s a bit of a disappointment. It’s an issue we had with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, too, so it seems to be a product of Samsung’s calibration. This isn’t a bad display by any means – it’s rich, clear, and vibrant – but for similar money, the Pixel 9 goes bigger and brighter while retaining better accuracy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Performance and battery life

The biggest upgrade here by far is the switch to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in the S24 model.

In the regular Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark test, a single-core score of 3,134 represents a 45% increase over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s Galaxy S24, while a multi-core score of 9,800 is a 46% improvement. It’s slightly quicker than the OnePlus 13 in multi-core terms and isn’t far off the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s scores. The iPhone 16 and particularly the Pixel 9 are left trailing in its wake.

When it comes to GPU performance, the Galaxy S25 outperforms the S24 by around 37% in our GFX offscreen tests, and is broadly a match for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Honor Magic 7 Pro (available in the UK, where we tested it). Neither the Pixel 9 nor the iPhone 16 can get close.

Another beneficiary of this switch to a more efficient 3nm chip is the Galaxy S25’s battery life. In our usual looping video test, the phone lasted for a hugely impressive 31hrs 34mins. That’s a cool four hours longer than the Galaxy S24 and five hours longer than the Pixel 9. Not bad at all for a phone with a relatively diminutive 4,000mAh battery.

In practical terms, I was able to get through a day of light to moderate usage, involving 3 hours of screen-on time, with a good 50% left in the tank. On a more intensive day, with 5 hours of screen time in an often substandard network environment, and in which I ran a bunch of benchmark tests, I still got through to bedtime with 22% left.

It’s a shame Samsung hasn’t improved charging speeds at all. 25W wired charging is supported, though there isn’t a charger in the box. Using an appropriate Samsung laptop charger I had to hand, it took me almost an hour and a quarter to get from empty to full.

