Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: All About (Galaxy) AI

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Performance and battery life

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “for Galaxy” chipset is a specially tweaked version of Qualcomm’s high-end CPU, and exclusive to the S24 Ultra. That means we have a boosted maximum clock speed of 3.39GHz from the single Prime Core, compared to the 3.3GHz offered by the regular 8 Gen 3.

What does that mean in terms of raw power potential? Since its early days, we’ve only tested one Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone at the time of writing, and we weren’t entirely satisfied with the performance it was putting out. In our OnePlus 12 review we go into a bit more detail, but long story short, we shouldn’t be comparing the two phones right now – at least until a software patch arrives.

It’s best, then, to directly compare it with the S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. In the Geekbench 6 single- and multi-core performance tests, the S24 Ultra outperformed last year’s flagship by 14% and 34% respectively. Take a look at the below graph and you’ll notice that the S24 Ultra has even surpassed the mighty iPhone 15 Pro Max in multi-core processing. Impressive stuff indeed.

On that note, Samsung has made a big song and dance about the S24 Ultra’s gaming capabilities. This year, the vapor-cooling chamber is 1.9 times larger than the S23’s, which should, in theory, help with more consistent frame rates over longer periods. It also supports ray-traced visual rendering in select titles, with Samsung partnering with the developers for Genshin Impact, Diablo Immortal, and PUBG: Mobile for the phone’s launch.

Our usual gaming benchmarks paint an incredibly positive impression. Running the GFXBench on-screen Car Chase test, the S24 Ultra pumped out an impressive average frame rate of 83fps at native (QHD+) resolution. Drop the screen resolution down to FHD+ and you’re looking at a flawless 120fps average. That’s the best result we’ve seen so far.

Speaking of award-winning milestones, the S24 Ultra also takes the crown as the longest-lasting smartphone we’ve ever tested. In the Expert Reviews in-house battery test, which displays a looped 20-hour video with all data connections switched off and the display brightness set to 170cd/m2, the S24 Ultra lasted for a whopping 34hrs 36mins before needing to recharge. That’s a frankly astonishing result, and one that’s worthy of an award in my verdict alone.

The S24 Ultra runs Android 14 out of the box, with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 pasted over the top. The brand has confirmed that all three models in the S24 series would receive seven years’ worth of both security and OS updates – bringing you all the way up to 2031.

