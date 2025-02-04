Motorola Razr+ (2024) Review: A Clamshell Bombshell

More of a concern is the color accuracy. There’s a selection of color profiles available, with Vivid and Radiant both boosting the colour saturation and Natural ostensibly offering more realistic shades. The sRGB gamut coverage of 92.8% and volume of 94.7% aren’t terrible, but the average Delta E colour variance score of 2.05 is a fairly big downgrade from the Razr+ (2023)’s 1.3 result (closer to 1 is the target). Colors still looked normal in use but anyone concerned about strict accuracy will want to take note.

Thankfully, it’s all positive news from the 4in external display. The 165Hz refresh rate is overkill here – 120Hz would have performed the same – but otherwise it’s a crisp and bright panel with plenty of functionality. That includes a selection of format-friendly mobile games, the ability to choose which apps you want to use on the external screen, and the new always-on display mode, which is great for propping the phone up and using it as a bedside clock.

Check price at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ (2024) review: Performance and battery life

The octa-core 3.0GHz Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a solid platform, but with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 tipped to use the full-fat Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 it’s unlikely that the Razr+ (2024) will be able to keep up. While we wait for the Z Flip 6, I’ll be comparing the Razr with the Z Flip 5 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro (available in the UK), which is roughly the same price and uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Unsurprisingly, the Razr+ (2024) doesn’t surpass the Magic 6 Pro, or even the Z Flip 5, but it does at least show some improvement over its predecessor, with a 7% bump in the single-core benchmarks and 6% in the multicore tests.

We saw an even bigger jump in the GFXBench test, with the Razr+ (2024) drawing level with the Z Flip 5 – although the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 runs away with the off-screen results, pushing well over 100fps. Even so, I found gaming on the Razr+ (2024) to be smooth enough, running Genshin: Impact on medium graphics settings with no dramatic dips in frame rates.

Battery life is decent, too, with the result of just over 23 hours beating both the Razr+ (2023) and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Once depleted, the 45W charger brought the battery back up to 50% in 25 minutes during testing, and to full in under an hour.

Motorola Razr+ (2024) review: Cameras

The loss of the ultrawide may be a sore spot for some but I’ve never encountered one that I like more than a dedicated telephoto, so I’m still chalking this up as a positive. It helps that the 50-megapixel (f/2.4) 2x telephoto camera produces terrific shots, whether that be capturing crisp detail in a church spire…

…or taking portrait shots. Here, the foldable form comes into its own, allowing you to take higher-quality selfie portraits with the rear lenses, while still seeing your shot clearly in the external display. Portraits produced are quite good, too, with realistic skin tones and a selection of apertures to cycle between, adjusting the background blur and focus.

This lens also offers a solid 4x hybrid zoom, which essentially crops into the 50-megapixel 2x optical zoom shot, retaining a good deal of vibrancy and contrast.

The new main camera has a higher pixel count than its predecessor (50-megapixels vs 12-megapixels) but a narrower aperture (f/1.7 vs f/1.5). This doesn’t prove to be an issue in good lighting, with the camera still capturing plenty of detail and reproducing a broad dynamic range.

Even after dark, things still look pretty good – in fact, this may actually be better than last year’s night mode. The sky is a little smudgy but the definition in the boat masts is nice and crisp and the coloring is well maintained throughout.

Check price at Motorola

Motorola Razr+ (2024) review: Verdict

With the starting prices of the Razr+ (2024) and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 drifting further apart, I’m less concerned about their performance differences. The Razr is still a nippy handset and I think that dipping back under four figures is more valuable than the extra horsepower. Add in the effective telephoto camera, improved water resistance, and upgraded external display, and we’ve got a strong contender for the best clamshell of 2024.

Software support could prove to be an issue, especially if Samsung prolongs the Z Flip 6 for seven years, and I still feel that both of the Razr+ (2024)’s displays could have just been 120Hz, with that effort instead going into maintaining strong brightness and color accuracy. Regardless, this is a fantastic foldable phone with very few drawbacks. I can’t declare a winner just yet, but I don’t envy Samsung having to follow the Motorola Razr+ (2024).