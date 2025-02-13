Motorola Razr 2024 Review: Better, But Still Not There Yet
Despite some big improvements, including an excellent cover display, the Motorola Razr 2024 still isn’t the ultimate affordable foldable
Pros
- Massively improved cover display
- Terrific main display
- Best flip phone battery life yet
Cons
- Performance still not up to expectation
- Middling night photography
- Mild overheating during gaming
*We first reviewed this product in 2024
The Motorola Razr 2024 was the de facto choice for a high-end yet relatively affordable folding phone, back when we reviewed it in 2024. That doesn’t mean that it was an easy sell, however.
– The original review –
I recently awarded the more expensive Motorola Razr+ 2024 five stars and, when comparing it to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, named it the best compact foldable you can buy right now. In the shadow of such a successful sibling, the Motorola Razr 2024 needs to offer serious value for money while still hitting the key appeal of a foldable phone – a balance that the Razr 2023 struggled to achieve.
While not without its problems (performance threatens to send the whole thing tumbling into the safety net), the Razr 2024 is definitely an improvement over last year’s model – but there’s still some way to go before it’s a serious challenger to the high-end clamshells.
Motorola Razr 2024 review: What you need to know
The most notable difference between the Razr 2024 and the Razr 2023 is that the latter’s tiny 1.5in cover screen has been replaced with a full-size 3.6in AMOLED panel – the same size as last year’s Motorola Razr+ 2023. The specs aren’t quite as impressive but they’re still very competitive, with a 1,066 x 1,056 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
Open the phone and you’ll find a main display that’s almost identical to last year. It’s once again a 6.9in flexible AMOLED panel with the same 2,640 x 1,080 resolution and LTPO technology allowing for a dynamically adjusting refresh rate. The difference is that the Razr 2024’s 144Hz peak refresh rate has been dialled back to 120Hz – still smooth as butter, but not overkill for the power of the phone.
Speaking of which, the Razr 2024 runs on the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, backed up by 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage space. The battery is the same 4,200mAh capacity as last year and once again supports 30W wired charging – though wireless charging has improved from 5W to 15W.
The only change to the camera suite is the main lens, which has dropped from a 64-megapixel sensor to a 50-megapixel one, but the aperture is still a wide f/1.7. Alongside it is the same 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide shooter as last year, while tucked beneath the internal display is a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera.
Motorola Razr 2024 review: Price and competition
At $700, the Razr 2024 is the same price as its predecessor, meaning that it undercuts the main flip phone competition by a couple of hundred bucks.
The next cheapest alternative is Motorola’s own Razr+ 2024, which costs $1,000. For the extra cash, you get a larger cover screen, a more powerful processor, and a 2x telephoto camera instead of an ultrawide. The only other real competition is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6, which delivers blisteringly fast performance, solid cameras, and longer software support, and starts at $1,100.
Otherwise, there’s plenty of competition from non-folding phones, with each of the top brands represented by an entry-level flagship around this price. The Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 8, and Apple iPhone 15 are all in this general ballpark and each has far superior performance and software support but lacks the appeal of the foldable format.
Motorola Razr 2024 review: Design and key features
At 2.91 x 0.63 x 3.46in (WDH) when folded, the Razr 2024’s dimensions are near-enough identical to its predecessor’s. Unfold it, however, and we see a couple of small changes: the phone is marginally taller at 6.74in (up from 6.72in) and it’s 0.004in slimmer, at 0.29in. The weight is very slightly lower too, now 6.646in, down from 6.652in.
New cover display aside, the design of the Razr 2024 isn’t much different from the Razr 2023: the edges are still rounded matte plastic and the rear is once again coated in vegan leather, which is this year available in Spritz Orange, Sand Beach, and the Koala Grey reviewed here. The feel is a little different, however; I found the Razr 2023’s coating to be a little too grippy for my liking, whereas this redesign removes a lot of the texture and leaves the rear feeling soft and smooth, which I much prefer.
Sitting over the cover display is a sheet of Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch protection and the new IPX8 rating certifies the phone as able to withstand a 4.9ft dunk in fresh water for up to 30 minutes. There’s no official dust resistance but this is still a marked improvement over the Razr 2023, which lacked an IP rating altogether.
The Razr 2024 launches with Android 14 and has been promised three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. That’s not as extensive as the seven years of both that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to receive but it at least matches the Razr+ 2024’s roadmap. More of a concern is just how lethargic Motorola has been with updating its current batch of handsets to Android 14. If this pattern continues, it could well be that the Razr 50 won’t be the best way to get snappy updates in the future.
Motorola Razr 2024 review: Displays
The external display is at least half the point of getting a folding phone, so I’m very glad to see the Razr 2024 making huge strides here. Not only is the 3.6in cover screen a massive improvement over the Razr 2023’s, it’s better specified than the much pricier Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, too. That includes a sharper 1,066 x 1,056 resolution and a slightly smoother 90Hz refresh rate.
As with the Razr+ 2024 Ultra, you can set pretty much any app you want to work on the cover screen, meaning you can do anything from browsing web pages to watching Netflix without opening the phone. You can even fully utilize Google’s Gemini AI assistant without ever having to open the phone, asking questions via text or talking, and even taking photos to provide additional context.
The 6.9in main display impressed me, too, with the same 2,640 x 1,080 resolution as the Razr+ model and an adaptable refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. The crease over the hinge is near-enough invisible with the screen turned on and even running a finger over it, you can barely feel it’s there.
It’s a very strong panel, technically speaking, as well. The Vibrant and Radiant color profiles are both punchy and perfect for streaming and gaming, while the Natural setting produced much better color accuracy than either the Razr+ 2024 or the Galaxy Z Flip 6, hitting a Delta E of just 1.31. Brightness surpassed the Razr+, too: I recorded a peak of 485cd/m2 in manual mode – more than 100 nits better than its pricier sibling – and it matched the Razr+ on adaptive mode, hitting 1,128cd/m2 with a flashlight shining on the light sensor.
Motorola Razr 2024 review: Performance and battery life
While I’ve generally agreed with the cuts that Motorola has chosen to make with the Razr 2024, the one area outside of the external display that desperately needed some attention was performance. Unfortunately, the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset performs similarly to last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and is actually a bit worse in a couple of places.
As you can see below, the Razr 2024 (called the Razr 50 in the UK, where we tested it) only just eked out an advantage over the Razr 2023 (this also has a different name in the UK, the Razr 40) in our Geekbench 6 test, pulling ahead by around 8% in the multi-core portion. Take a look at the non-folding phones here and you’ll see how much speed you’re sacrificing for the folding format.
Things are even more off in the GFXBench GPU stress test, with the Razr 2024 delivering worse results than its predecessor. In fairness, I played Asphalt Legends Unite on both handsets, with the settings dialled way down, and gameplay felt roughly the same, but this is still a disappointing result for the Razr 2024.
More concerning is how much the top half of the phone heated up while I played around with a few of the preinstalled games on the cover display. I can’t have been playing for more than ten minutes but the screen grew uncomfortably warm. This happened when playing on the main display, too, though it didn’t get as hot as it did when I was using the cover screen. Either way, the cooling system clearly needs some work.
More cut and dried is the battery life – simply put, it’s excellent. The Razr 2024 lasted for 25hrs 21mins in our looping video test, which is not only the best result we’ve seen from any flip phone tested thus far, it’s also better than some non-folding flagships, like the Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15.
Motorola Razr 50 review: Cameras
Swapping out the Razr 2023’s 64-megapixel (f/1.7) main camera for a 50-megapixel (f/1.7) unit was a risky move but after testing out the new lens, I don’t think it’s a dealbreaker. In good lighting, I captured vibrant and detailed images with impressive dynamic range. Highlights had a tendency to flare up whenever the sun shone directly on the camera, but otherwise, the Razr 2024 definitely isn’t a step down from last year’s model.
The night camera fixes the Razr 2023’s tendency to bathe scenes in an unnatural yellow light but remains rather middling. The artificial brightening still isn’t particularly strong and the finer details in the masts pictured below are rather blurry.
The 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide is a direct carry-over from the Razr 2023 so, unsurprisingly, performs the same, effectively expanding the field of view to 120-degrees without sacrificing too much detail at the outer edges. The only issue that cropped up was its uncanny habit of drastically warming up the tone of the image – compared to the main camera, it looks as though I’ve pasted a filter over the top.
Video is largely unchanged from last year, hitting 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, with electronic stabilization keeping things relatively free from crops and movement. One interesting addition is the camcorder mode, which automatically starts recording if you bend the phone 90 degrees and hold it on its side, like an old-school camcorder. You still need to have the camera app open first, so it doesn’t save masses of time, but it’s a fun inclusion.
Motorola Razr 2024 review: Verdict
The larger, more functional external display does a lot of the heavy lifting to improve the Razr 2024’s appeal over the Razr 2023. Not only is it just as useful as the Razr+ 2024’s cover screen – and a touch better than the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s – it also looks much cleaner, giving the phone a more stylish aesthetic. Add in a brilliant main display and the best battery life on any flip phone, and there’s a lot here to like.
Unfortunately, not every issue I had with the Razr 2023 gets that same level of attention; performance is still drastically lower than you can get from similarly priced non-folding phones, and while gaming is adequate, the heat management is inconsistent. If these are compromises you’re willing to accept, the Motorola Razr 2024 is the best affordable flip phone you can buy right now – though, admittedly, it’s lacking serious competition for that title.