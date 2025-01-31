How We Test Phones: Expert Reviews’ Benchmark Process Explained

At Expert Reviews, we’ve been testing, benchmarking, and reviewing cell phones for over a decade. Every single handset that passes through our doors receives the same testing treatment, helping us to deliver definitive, comprehensive verdicts you can trust.

There are a number of key aspects we test when we receive a phone for review. These include the quality of the display, overall performance, battery life, and the phone’s cameras.

How we assess phone design, build quality, and features

When we first take a smartphone out of the box, we assess how it feels in the hand and the overall build quality, to give us a general impression of how durable the handset might be. We make a note of any IP waterproofing rating at this point, as well as whether the ports and connections are located in sensible places, if the screen has a protective coating, and the quality of the materials used in the phone’s construction.

A phone’s looks can be subjective but it’s here where we judge how the handset compares to its similarly priced rivals and whether its aesthetics and overall feel are in line with the asking price. We always ensure the software of the phone we’re reviewing is entirely up to date before we begin our tests.

How we test phone displays

Every phone’s display is tested using an X-Rite colorimeter paired with the DisplayCal calibration tool for Windows and macOS. Using this method, we receive a breakdown of the overall color accuracy of the screen we’re testing – demonstrating how well it can reproduce different colors and shades – as well as the measured brightness, contrast, white point, and black level.

If there are multiple display modes in the phone’s settings menu, we run these tests for each one. We measure peak brightness with auto-brightness turned on and off and during HDR playback.

How we test phone performance

We test smartphone performance using third-party benchmark apps downloaded from either Google Play or the Apple App Store.