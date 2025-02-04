Google Pixel 9 Pro Review: This Small Phone Casts a Large Shadow

The Google Pixel 9 Pro marks a turning point for Google’s traditionally uncomplicated lineup of flagship smartphones. Where once there were just two mainline Pixel handsets released at this time of the year, now there are four. Now, the Pro handset is no longer just one handset, but three. Coming in alongside the standard Pixel 9 Pro is now the big-screened Pixel 9 Pro XL and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Of these three Pros, the standard Pixel 9 Pro is actually the unprecedented one, being Google’s first compact Pro phone. It’s also the best of the bunch. Offering more for your money than the Pixel 9 while being friendlier to your wallet than either the XL or the Fold, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is the best Pixel handset going this year – so long as you’re after a compact handset.