Best Samsung Phone 2025: The Ultimate Galaxy Smartphones

Picking out which Samsung phone is best is no simple task. The South Korean tech giant has been one of the biggest handset manufacturers in the world over the past decade or so, largely because it churns out so many of the best phones on the market.

Unlike its chief rival, Apple, Samsung has tried to dominate the market with its series of Galaxy phone models by releasing models that span a healthy price range, from the dirt-cheap Galaxy A15 to the extra-large Galaxy S24 Ultra. Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve put more than 70 of Samsung’s phones to the test over the years and they’ve rarely let us down.

Of course, which Samsung phone you choose will depend on a variety of reasons. Budget is likely to be the largest factor in making this decision, but you’ll also want to weigh up other important aspects, such as screen size, display quality, battery life, and cameras.

We run through our top picks of Samsung phones below, preceded by a brief explanation of how we test each phone that comes through our doors.