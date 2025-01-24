Best Kids’ Phone 2025: Child-Friendly Handsets Put to The Test

Choosing the best phone for your child isn’t as straightforward as you might expect. Here at Expert Reviews, we test all the latest smartphones to hit the market, and a handset needs to meet specific criteria in order for us to classify it as kid friendly.

Our team reviewed more than 50 phones last year alone and, for each review, we take note of all the relevant factors that might make a handset appropriate for children. So, if you’ve decided that it’s time for your kid to have their first phone, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, we’ve gathered a short list of the best handsets for your little ones, along with a run-through of our vigorous testing methodology, so you can understand how and why we’ve made our selections. Towards the bottom of the page, we’ve supplied a useful buying guide to help make your decision even easier.