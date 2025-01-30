The Best Cheap Phones in 2025, Tested and Reviewed by Us

Need a new smartphone? With prices rising everywhere, maybe it’s time to consider some of the best cheap phones on the market. A lot of the most sought-after features have been making their way down to more affordable models, and we’ve now reached the point where you can get a lot of phone for not a lot of money.

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve tested all of the best phones – we reviewed around 50 handsets last year alone – thoroughly assessing each one against some comprehensive criteria and checking them against our benchmarking spreadsheet containing data going all the way back to 2008.

As such, we’re well placed to separate the true cheap bargains from the definite duds, and we’ve laid out our top picks for you below. We regularly revise this selection, so you can be sure that our recommendations are always up to date.

You can jump down to our buying guide, where we outline the important features to look for when shopping for a cheap smartphone. Otherwise, read on to see our choices for the best cheap phones you can buy right now.