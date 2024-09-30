EcoFlow River 2 Max Review: High Capacity, Off-the-Grid Power

Portable power banks are essential for the modern tech-savvy smartphone owner; but, sometimes, a pocket-sized battery just isn’t enough. If you’re going off-grid for a couple of days, or maybe longer, then you’ll likely need something much beefier than your average power bank.

This is where portable power stations such as the new EcoFlow River 2 come in. This hulking battery lets you power and charge multiple devices via different types of connections, even allowing you to plug in 120V mains devices while you’re away from traditional sources of power.

With the threat of blackouts a possibility this winter, a portable power station such as this could also be a useful emergency backup for important appliances.