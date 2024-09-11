Best LED Strip Lights 2024: Tested Picks to Add Style to Your Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen, and More

Available in a range of bright, usually user-customizable colors, the best LED strip lights can enliven your space with their colorful, ambient illumination. They can help light your kitchen cabinets, television surrounds, or car interiors, but they can even elevate your TikTok, Snapchat, or Instagram videos.

Our picks have been carefully selected after some meticulous research on manufacturer websites, checking out customer reviews and data sheets, along with conducting our own rigorous testing. Our method involved cutting the strips to a range of different lengths, attaching them to various surfaces (such as cabinets and television surrounds), and then testing each feature via their remote or smartphone app connectivity. We played around with their different colors, lighting patterns, general brightness settings, and even voice-command control when the lights offered that option.

Toward the bottom of the page, you will find our brief buying guide, illuminating the key features and elements to focus on when searching for the best LED lights. However, if you already know what you’re in the market for, you can skip straight ahead to our round-up.