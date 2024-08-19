Best Amazon Kindle 2024: We Put All of Amazon’s E-readers to the Test

However, unlike other ebook readers, they’re not really set up to buy books elsewhere, so Kindle users can generally only buy books from Amazon. Thankfully, Amazon still has the largest range of titles and they are generally very well-priced.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member then there’s also the Prime Reading service, which provides access to a range of free ebooks, magazines, and short-form material. It’s not just cheap, self-published stuff here either – on their list of books you’ll find award-winning titles and premium magazines.

Every Kindle supports Amazon’s Family Library, which lets you share your ebooks with other members of your household. Essentially, this allows you to join two accounts together so you can read each other’s books, you can also then add up to four child accounts to the pair of adult accounts.

The regular Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite can be purchased in two variants: with and without lockscreen ads. These adverts are sponsored screensavers that Amazon pushes through to your device when it’s in sleep mode and are seen on your homescreen, marked as “sponsored”. Choosing to receive ads can save you some money when you’re buying a Kindle, but if you change your mind later, and want to remove the adverts, you still can by paying an extra one-time fee.

Amazon Kindle vs Paperwhite vs Scribe: Which Kindle should you buy?

The basic Kindle is a nice starting point for people buying an ebook reader for the first time, but unnecessary and, arguably, a waste of money for those considering upgrading from the 2016 model.

Overall, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle in terms of value and performance. It has an excellent touchscreen and backlight and is the perfect upgrade option for people with old Kindle models. With its waterproofing and Audible compatibility, it’s nearly as good as the luxurious Oasis.

Finally, there’s the Kindle Scribe. A fairly unique prospect, this e-reader adds the ability to take digital notes using the included stylus. You can use this to write in digital notebooks and even annotate your own PDF files, or ebooks bought via Amazon.

Amazon Kindle vs Paperwhite vs Scribe: Specifications

Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown of all Kindle models currently on sale.

Kindle Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Scribe Starting price From $100 From $150 From $340 Storage options 16GB 8GB or 16GB 16GB, 32GB or 64GB Display size 6in 6.8in 10.2in Front light 4 LEDs 17 LEDs 35 LEDs Pixel density 300ppi 300ppi 300ppi Available colours Black or Denim Black Tungsten Grey Waterproof No Yes No Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Quoted battery life Up to six weeks Up to ten weeks Up to 12 weeks Dimensions 6.2 x 4.3 x 0.32in 6.9 x 4.9 x 0.32in 7.7 x 9.0 x 0.22in Weight 5.56oz 7.23oz 15.3oz (device only)

