Best Amazon Kindle 2024: We Put All of Amazon’s E-readers to the Test
What separates the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Scribe? We tested them all to help you find out
There’s no doubt that when it comes to picking out the best e-reader Amazon holds sway, but which is the best Kindle for you?
Amazon currently sells several distinct Kindle models, and we’ve tested and reviewed them all. This is no idle tinkering we’re talking about either – our crack team of tech experts apply a rigorous testing process to every ebook reader that lands on our desk. As well as running through each device from a technical and usability perspective, we want to establish whether they provide you with value for money.
Below, we’ll highlight the best that Amazon’s Kindle range has to offer, keeping in mind that different people have different priorities and use cases for their e-readers. We’ll also break down our review process for you, as well as provide an in-depth buying guide on how to identify the best ebook reader for your needs.
Best Amazon Kindle: At a glance
|Best for most people
|Amazon Kindle (2022) (~$100)
|Best for travelers
|Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (~$150)
|Best for reading and taking notes
|Amazon Kindle Scribe (~$340)
How we test Kindles
Much of the comparison between the different Kindle models comes down to the specifications, with differences in dimensions, storage space, and price being clear right from the jump. Once we’ve established these key elements, most of the remaining testing comes down to simply using the Kindles as day-to-day e-readers, just as you do.
Our reviewers will use the device as their primary e-reader for a decent period of time – usually around a week – to get a feel for how comfortable the Kindle is, as well as to check the veracity of battery life claims. The ease of using the Kindle one-handed and its overall build quality will be assessed during this time, as well as how effective the backlight is in darker environments.
We’ll be looking at how accurately touch is registered when scrolling and turning pages, as well as the speed at which the actions are carried out. Finally, we test any additional features – for example, checking how well the Scribe picks up hastily-written notes, or evaluating the audio quality while listening to Audible audiobooks on the Paperwhite and the Oasis.
The best Kindles you can buy in 2024
1. Amazon Kindle: Best Kindle for most people
Price when reviewed: From $100 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… sharp 300ppi display and USB-C charging
- Not so great for… not waterproof and a price increase
The 11th generation of Amazon’s Kindle costs $100, or $120 if you want it without lockscreen adverts (or “Special Offers”, as Amazon describes them). This is the cheapest Kindle; it has a 6in touchscreen, a 1GHz processor, and 16GB of storage (double the previous version’s 8GB). 16GB is loads of space, enough to store thousands of books. What’s more, the standard Kindle now has a sharper 300ppi E ink display, USB-C charging, and improved battery life – up to six weeks per charge.
If you already own the previous entry-level Kindle and are tempted to upgrade to this one, we would suggest that you save your money, since the differences are marginal. However, if you’re looking at taking your first tentative steps into a digitized library, then the basic Kindle is definitely the way to go for the budget-conscious bookworm.
2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Best Kindle for travellers
Price when reviewed: From $150 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… bigger screen and astonishing battery life
- Not so great for… your wallet, this generation is pricey
2021 introduced us to the fifth generation of Kindle Paperwhite and, while it’s not as significant a step forward as the fourth, we feel that this e-reader has enough extra features to be an appealing choice to newcomers and those looking to upgrade.
Thinner bezels and a larger, 6.8in screen mean more words per page, and it’s noticeably faster than the previous generation too – starting up and loading the Kindle store faster than ever. The new chip that makes this possible is also a lot more efficient, and battery life jumps from an already stunning six weeks to a gargantuan ten. Add to that 17 LEDs – with warm lighting to help nighttime readers get to sleep – and USB-C connectivity, and you have an impressive e-reader that builds on the previous edition while maintaining Audible integration and IPX8 waterproofing.
It’s probably not worth paying $190 for the Signature Edition though. While the extras it offers – wireless charging, automatic brightness adjustment, and 32GB of storage – are certainly pleasing, if you’re going to spend that much on an ebook reader, you might be better off looking at the Kindle Oasis instead.
3. Amazon Kindle Scribe: Best for reading and taking notes
Price when reviewed: From $340| Check price at Amazon
- Great for… bundled pen and huge E Ink screen
- Not so great for… not very portable and flaky note-taking software
The aptly named Kindle Scribe represents perhaps the biggest leap forward in Amazon’s e-reader range since the launch of the original. The Scribe has a high-quality, 10.2in E ink screen – the largest yet on a Kindle. It also adds a stylus that allows it to function as a digital notepad, similar to devices from brands like reMarkable, Huawei, or Onyx.
In testing, we found this pen and screen pairing worked well and delivered something close to the feel of traditional pen and paper, whether we were scribbling something down, annotating PDFs, or adding notes to the margins of an ebook. In terms of its e-reader capabilities, the Scribe has much the same UI as the rest of the Kindle range, but with a larger screen allowing for more text. However, despite its impressively low 15.3oz weight, we did find that its relatively cumbersome bulk makes it more difficult to whip out while traveling in tight spaces like a packed subway or an airplane.
While it lacks some features that are common to the rest of the range – particularly wireless charging and IPX8 waterproofing – we found the digital notepad capabilities, new 64GB storage option, and up to 12 weeks of battery life were more than enough to balance out those omissions.
However, unlike other ebook readers, they’re not really set up to buy books elsewhere, so Kindle users can generally only buy books from Amazon. Thankfully, Amazon still has the largest range of titles and they are generally very well-priced.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member then there’s also the Prime Reading service, which provides access to a range of free ebooks, magazines, and short-form material. It’s not just cheap, self-published stuff here either – on their list of books you’ll find award-winning titles and premium magazines.
Every Kindle supports Amazon’s Family Library, which lets you share your ebooks with other members of your household. Essentially, this allows you to join two accounts together so you can read each other’s books, you can also then add up to four child accounts to the pair of adult accounts.
The regular Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite can be purchased in two variants: with and without lockscreen ads. These adverts are sponsored screensavers that Amazon pushes through to your device when it’s in sleep mode and are seen on your homescreen, marked as “sponsored”. Choosing to receive ads can save you some money when you’re buying a Kindle, but if you change your mind later, and want to remove the adverts, you still can by paying an extra one-time fee.
Amazon Kindle vs Paperwhite vs Scribe: Which Kindle should you buy?
The basic Kindle is a nice starting point for people buying an ebook reader for the first time, but unnecessary and, arguably, a waste of money for those considering upgrading from the 2016 model.
Overall, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle in terms of value and performance. It has an excellent touchscreen and backlight and is the perfect upgrade option for people with old Kindle models. With its waterproofing and Audible compatibility, it’s nearly as good as the luxurious Oasis.
Finally, there’s the Kindle Scribe. A fairly unique prospect, this e-reader adds the ability to take digital notes using the included stylus. You can use this to write in digital notebooks and even annotate your own PDF files, or ebooks bought via Amazon.
Amazon Kindle vs Paperwhite vs Scribe: Specifications
Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown of all Kindle models currently on sale.
|Kindle
|Kindle Paperwhite
|Kindle Scribe
|Starting price
|From $100
|From $150
|From $340
|Storage options
|16GB
|8GB or 16GB
|16GB, 32GB or 64GB
|Display size
|6in
|6.8in
|10.2in
|Front light
|4 LEDs
|17 LEDs
|35 LEDs
|Pixel density
|300ppi
|300ppi
|300ppi
|Available colours
|Black or Denim
|Black
|Tungsten Grey
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|No
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi
|Quoted battery life
|Up to six weeks
|Up to ten weeks
|Up to 12 weeks
|Dimensions
|6.2 x 4.3 x 0.32in
|6.9 x 4.9 x 0.32in
|7.7 x 9.0 x 0.22in
|Weight
|5.56oz
|7.23oz
|15.3oz (device only)