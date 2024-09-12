You can adjust the pressure and the spray pattern with a twist of the Vario Power spray lance, until the display hits the desired level. This means you can complete most cleaning jobs with just the single spray lance, although Kärcher does bundle in a harder rotating jet nozzle to blast any really stubborn grime. But make sure you adjust the pressure level before using the latter – or you’ll see slightly loose tarmac flying off your driveway, too (this absolutely did not happen to me).

Kärcher K4 Power Control review: How easy is it to use?

The most difficult thing about getting the K4 Power Control up and running is putting it together in the first place. You’ll need to attach the wheels, several other add-on sections, and a handle using a fair few screws, before threading the high-pressure hose through from the back of the unit to the front – all of which isn’t helped by an unclear set of instructions.

Nevertheless, once the K4 Power Control is assembled and you’ve connected it to the water supply via a standard connector, it’s simply a question of plugging the hose into the gun, attaching the lance, and pulling the trigger.

The Vario Power spray lance and Power Control Gun work as promised, making it easy to change the pressure and adjust the pattern without needing to fiddle with the unit or stop to plug in a different accessory. I barely needed to reach for the secondary Dirt Blaster lance.

The Power Control has a little more hose to work with over the older model (26.2ft instead of 19.68ft) and, while the hose is a tad inflexible, you can coil it around a retainer on the rear of the unit to keep it out of the way when you’re wheeling or carrying the K4 Power Control around. Extra points for the pull-out handle, too.