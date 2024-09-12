Kärcher K4 Power Control Review: The Best All-Round Pressure Washer
A minor upgrade, but still a great mid-range pressure washer
Pros
- Powerful and versatile
- Excellent controls
- Effective spray lance
Cons
- Assembly instructions could be clearer
- No massive upgrades on the previous K4
When it comes to cleaning the car, hosing down the patio or washing off all that burnt-on grease from your barbeque and grill, a pressure washer makes the job easier. Kärcher’s K4 Power Control offers some small upgrades and differences over its predecessor, but it still delivers the same great combination of cleaning power, convenience, and real control for under $300.
In our opinion, in terms of price and performance, it’s still the best option in Kärcher’s pressure washer range.
Kärcher K4 Power Control review: What do you get for the money?
The K4 Power Control is one of Kärcher’s more powerful pressure washers, with a 1,800W water-cooled motor capable of putting out a maximum 111 gallons per hour at a maximum pressure of 130 bar.
Yet its real selling points are its G160Q Power Control gun and its Vario Power spray lance. Insert the latter then squeeze the trigger, and the LED-backlit indicators on the gun will light up to show the current pressure level, which runs from Soft (suitable for cleaning wood, sandstone or, say, a bicycle) to Hard (for cleaning concrete, hard stonework, tarmac, metal surfaces, and more). There’s also a Mix setting for those cleans for which you need to use some detergent, or snow foam concentrate to give your car or patio a thorough clean.
You can adjust the pressure and the spray pattern with a twist of the Vario Power spray lance, until the display hits the desired level. This means you can complete most cleaning jobs with just the single spray lance, although Kärcher does bundle in a harder rotating jet nozzle to blast any really stubborn grime. But make sure you adjust the pressure level before using the latter – or you’ll see slightly loose tarmac flying off your driveway, too (this absolutely did not happen to me).
Kärcher K4 Power Control review: How easy is it to use?
The most difficult thing about getting the K4 Power Control up and running is putting it together in the first place. You’ll need to attach the wheels, several other add-on sections, and a handle using a fair few screws, before threading the high-pressure hose through from the back of the unit to the front – all of which isn’t helped by an unclear set of instructions.
Nevertheless, once the K4 Power Control is assembled and you’ve connected it to the water supply via a standard connector, it’s simply a question of plugging the hose into the gun, attaching the lance, and pulling the trigger.
The Vario Power spray lance and Power Control Gun work as promised, making it easy to change the pressure and adjust the pattern without needing to fiddle with the unit or stop to plug in a different accessory. I barely needed to reach for the secondary Dirt Blaster lance.
The Power Control has a little more hose to work with over the older model (26.2ft instead of 19.68ft) and, while the hose is a tad inflexible, you can coil it around a retainer on the rear of the unit to keep it out of the way when you’re wheeling or carrying the K4 Power Control around. Extra points for the pull-out handle, too.
Kärcher K4 Power Control review: How well does it clean?
The K4 Power Control is fantastic at cleaning. I used it to apply snow foam to my car, rinse it off, scour moss and dirt from a tarmac driveway, and clean areas of hard concrete and decking in the garden. At every stage it came up trumps, delivering a fierce jet when I needed raw force and a gentler spray that cleared the foam without damaging the paintwork. Concrete steps that were filthy cleaned up better than they have in years, even without the need to add detergent.
I also put the car brush through its paces on the car, and the Kärcher T5 cleaner on paving slabs, steps, and tarmac – and the latter, in particular, was helpful. One downside of using a pressure washer on hard surfaces is that you’ll often get splashback, covering your pants legs (or actual legs) with a splattering of dirt, moss, algae, and goodness knows what else. The K5 cleaner stops that while also doing an efficient job of washing down large, flat surfaces, which makes it a winner in my book.
Kärcher K4 Power Control review: What could be improved?
The LCD panel and digital controls of the K5 Smart Premium are a step up over those on the K4 Power Control, and the same is true of the former’s a 3-in-1 multi-jet lance. However, these arrive at a higher price, and with some app-enabled smart features that I’m not entirely sold on.
Overall, I think the K4 Power Control hits a better balance of features, power, and affordability than its more expensive sibling.
Kärcher K4 Power Control review: Should I buy it?
If you need cleaning power to wash down multiple areas, then yes. Those with smaller gardens and limited hard surfaces to clean could probably get away with a smaller budget pressure washer, such as the Kärcher K2 Entry. But if you have a good-sized patio and driveway, or a muddy motor that needs hosing down regularly, then you’ll be pleased you paid extra for a more powerful and versatile model.
The K4 Power Control delivers everything you need without blowing your budget, making it the best pressure washer for most people.