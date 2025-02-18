When figuring out the right time to buy one of the best lawn mowers, it’s good to bear in mind there’s a golden rule: whenever grass grows, mower prices grow.

That said, there are times of year when prices are especially low, often coinciding with seasonal sales. In this guide, we’ll take you through when it’s best to buy a mower, and what signs you can watch for that your current mower needs to be replaced.

To make sure our advice is right on the money, we spoke to industry insiders representing the retail giant Lowes and the robot mower brand Yarbo.

When is the best time to buy a lawn mower?

If you want to get a really good price on your chosen lawn mower, it’s advisable to wait for a seasonal sale or retailer-specific promotional event.

Many lawn mowers will be reduced in price at these times throughout the year:

Nationwide event Retailer-specific event January Winter sales February March–April Easter sales May Mother’s Day Memorial Day June Father’s Day July Independence Day Amazon Prime Day (usually) Walmart Deals August–September Labor Day sales October Amazon Prime Big Deal Days November Black Friday Cyber Monday (many online retailers) December After-Christmas sales Green Monday (many online retailers will offer sales on the 2nd Monday of December)

Discounts on lawn mowers are common during most sales events, but the biggest discounts are often reserved for the end of the mowing season which, for most Americans, arrives in the fall.

“We find that the best time to purchase a lawn mower is typically during the late summer and early fall (August through October)”, says Brian Shaunfield, store manager at Lowe’s in North Carolina. “As the mowing season wraps up, you may see discounts on some items.”

Ken Kohlmann, co-founder and VP of the robotic mower brand Yarbo, agrees: “Typically, end-of-season sales offer the best deals on lawn mowers, including robotic models, as retailers aim to clear out their inventory.”

As well as the usual sale periods, many leading retailers of gardening supplies – including Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, and Amazon – will drop their lawn mower prices for national holidays. And the same usually applies to yard tool brands that sell their own products directly.

As Ken adds: “You can also find significant discounts during major holidays like Memorial Day, Labor Day, and the Fourth of July, when there’s an increased focus on outdoor activities and maintenance.”

When is not a good time to buy a lawn mower?

If your main priority is to find the best price possible then the worst time of year to buy a lawn mower is early spring.

The start of the growing-and-mowing season is when most people take their mower out of storage for the first time since the previous fall, and many of those users will discover their mower no longer works like it used to. This creates a surge in demand for lawn mowers, which gives retailers the confidence to keep their prices close to the RRP.