What is a Self-Propelled Lawn Mower?
A self-propelled lawn mower could save you some effort during mowing season, but these premium yard tools have downsides too
Designed for easier mowing and superior slope traversal, a self-propelled mower is a walk-behind lawn mower that drives itself forward while it mows the lawn. With no need to push, you can focus all your effort on perfect steering.
Self-propelled lawn mowers are largely similar to the average push lawn mower but for one definitive difference: a self-propelled model is fitted with a drive system that moves it for you. This can be powered by a lithium-ion battery or by gas – whatever spins the mower’s blade, turns the wheels.
Many of the best lawn mowers are self-propelled models. This is only partly due to requiring less effort for mowing, since self-propelled mowers usually feature quality construction and some impressive specs too – something to be expected given they tend to cost significantly more than a push mower.
In this guide, we’ll talk you through the pros and cons of self-propelled lawn mowers, and how to choose the right self-propelled model for your lawn. We also spoke to an expert from Husqvarna, the yard tool brand, for their best advice.
|Self-propelled lawn mower: Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
What are the main advantages of a self-propelled mower?
The main benefit – and pretty much the entire point – of a self-propelled mower is that it should make mowing the lawn quicker and easier.
“Using a self-propelled mower makes the task less strenuous since the weight of the mower is pulled by the wheel motors”, says Dan Vessell, product manager at the tool brand Husqvarna. “Plus, the job can typically get done faster, especially on uneven terrain.”
Less time and less effort makes mowing a more pleasant experience for most users. With a self-propelled mower you can:
- mow a large or medium-size lawn in a reasonably short time
- reduce physical strain – especially important for less physically able users
- focus on steering, for a neater mow
The ease of using a self-propelled mower is most apparent when mowing uphill, something which can be very difficult with a push mower, especially a heavy, gas-powered model. A good self-propelled mower will be able to power itself smoothly up and down moderate gradients, making the task no more strenuous than it is on the flat.
Since self-propelled mowers usually come at a premium, many models have premium features and excellent build quality to match. So, you might get some additional benefits from choosing a self-propelled model besides propulsion.
What are the main disadvantages of a self-propelled mower?
There are arguably more benefits to using a self-propelled mower than there are drawbacks. However, we’d like to flag some potential disadvantages that you should consider before choosing a self-propelled model.
The most obvious downside of self-propelled lawn mowers versus push lawn mowers is their price. Typically, a self-propelled model will cost around $100 more than a comparable push mower, so you’ll need to decide whether the benefits justify the added expense.
In terms of performance, self-propelled mowers are usually just as effective as push mowers. However, they can be difficult to use in tight spaces, around obstacles, or on smaller lawns in general, since the self-powered momentum of the mower can make it difficult to change direction quickly and accurately.
With this limited maneuverability in mind, a self-propelled mower might not be the best fit for urban dwellers. As Husqvarna’s Dan Vessell notes, “Push mowers are better suited for users with smaller yards or as a finishing mower that is used for a short period of time.”
Lastly, another minor drawback to self-propelled mowers is that their on-board drive system – which often includes a secondary motor – adds to their weight. Something to bear in mind since it can make it more difficult to move a self-propelled mower in and out of storage than a push mower, especially if you don’t have a clear path to your lawn.
What to look for in a self-propelled lawn mower
There are some significant differences between models, both in terms of their propulsion and their other attributes, including power source and cutting width. Paying attention to these details will help you pick the best mower for your lawn.
The first thing to consider is the drive system, which could be front-wheel, rear-wheel, or all-wheel drive.
“The best choice of drive style is dependent on the type of terrain and user needs”, says Dan Vessell. “Front and rear-wheel drive mowers typically perform well on flatter terrain, while all-wheel drive mowers typically perform better on hills or slopes.
“Whatever the case, the mower should have high-traction wheels so that it can pull through the terrain without slipping”, he adds.
According to Dan, another thing to think about is the control system for the mower’s self propulsion. “A high-quality self-propelled mower will have an intuitive control panel that includes the variable speed setting and on/off controls”, he says.
Beyond these, you’ll need to consider several other factors to choose between models and types of lawn mower. These include:
- Power source: Do you prefer a gas-powered, cordless electric, or corded electric mower?
- Cutting width: The greater the cutting width, the more efficiently you can mow
- Mowing action: Most self-propelled mowers cut with a rotating blade, but self-propelled cylinder mowers are available too
- Extra features: There are many optional lawn mower features that might be important to you, including an adjustable cutting height, easy activation, or foldable handles, to name a few
Whichever model you choose, one thing’s for sure: mowing is likely to get a lot easier once you switch to a self-propelled lawn mower.