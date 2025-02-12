What is a Self-Propelled Lawn Mower?

Designed for easier mowing and superior slope traversal, a self-propelled mower is a walk-behind lawn mower that drives itself forward while it mows the lawn. With no need to push, you can focus all your effort on perfect steering.

Self-propelled lawn mowers are largely similar to the average push lawn mower but for one definitive difference: a self-propelled model is fitted with a drive system that moves it for you. This can be powered by a lithium-ion battery or by gas – whatever spins the mower’s blade, turns the wheels.

Many of the best lawn mowers are self-propelled models. This is only partly due to requiring less effort for mowing, since self-propelled mowers usually feature quality construction and some impressive specs too – something to be expected given they tend to cost significantly more than a push mower.

In this guide, we’ll talk you through the pros and cons of self-propelled lawn mowers, and how to choose the right self-propelled model for your lawn. We also spoke to an expert from Husqvarna, the yard tool brand, for their best advice.

Self-propelled lawn mower: Pros and cons Pros Cons Mowing requires less effort

Can handle moderately hilly lawns

Mow large areas quickly

Premium features Less maneuverable in tight spaces or near obstacles

More expensive

Heavier

What are the main advantages of a self-propelled mower?

The main benefit – and pretty much the entire point – of a self-propelled mower is that it should make mowing the lawn quicker and easier.

“Using a self-propelled mower makes the task less strenuous since the weight of the mower is pulled by the wheel motors”, says Dan Vessell, product manager at the tool brand Husqvarna. “Plus, the job can typically get done faster, especially on uneven terrain.”

Less time and less effort makes mowing a more pleasant experience for most users. With a self-propelled mower you can:

mow a large or medium-size lawn in a reasonably short time

reduce physical strain – especially important for less physically able users

focus on steering, for a neater mow

The ease of using a self-propelled mower is most apparent when mowing uphill, something which can be very difficult with a push mower, especially a heavy, gas-powered model. A good self-propelled mower will be able to power itself smoothly up and down moderate gradients, making the task no more strenuous than it is on the flat.

Since self-propelled mowers usually come at a premium, many models have premium features and excellent build quality to match. So, you might get some additional benefits from choosing a self-propelled model besides propulsion.

What are the main disadvantages of a self-propelled mower?

There are arguably more benefits to using a self-propelled mower than there are drawbacks. However, we’d like to flag some potential disadvantages that you should consider before choosing a self-propelled model.