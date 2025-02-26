The Best Leaf Blowers 2025: Recommended Options Based on Our Extensive Testing

If you want the ultimate in functionality, look for a garden blower vac. These combine the most useful benefits of a leaf blower with the extra convenience of a garden vacuum. They can blow leaves into a tidy pile or suck them all up at the flick of a switch – although some are more fiddly to use than others.

Some may even offer a mulching function, meaning you’ll be able to fit more garden waste into your bin. With such garden vacuums and convertibles, you’ll need plenty of power to suck the waste in, a solid, leak-proof bag to collect it all, and – ideally – a durable blade that can chomp through your leaves and clippings without any hassle.

Which is better – corded or cordless?

Corded blowers tend to be lighter and more powerful since there is no battery to carry and fewer constraints on the motor. However, you’ll find them limited by the length of their cable.

Cordless models have improved dramatically, thanks to more efficient motors, lighter batteries, and streamlined designs. Naturally, they have an advantage in that you can take them anywhere without running out of cable. Instead, your biggest concern will be running out of charge, so make sure the battery life is sufficient to cover your needs.

Cordless blowers are often more expensive, too. Particularly if you need to invest in a battery and charger at the same time. However, you may find that there are models that will work with the batteries and chargers that came with your existing garden or power tools. Models from brands like Worx or Ryobi, for example, will have batteries that can be used in tools right across their range. What’s more, some manufacturers have worked around a battery standard – so, a Bosch leaf blower that uses batteries from the Power For All Alliance would be able to share batteries and chargers with compatible equipment from Gardena, Flymo, and Husqvarna, to name a few.

For really big gardens, or areas with lots of heavy, stubborn, wet leaves and other debris, your best bet would be a gas-powered blower. These can be found as either handheld or backpack models, but they can be heavy, noisy, and expensive – and the engine needs regular maintenance on top of regular refuelling.

What else should I look out for?

Never underestimate the importance of good ergonomics. A heavy blower with poor weight distribution might not be a big issue in a small garden but, if you have a large area to clear, it will be tough on your arms, back, and shoulders. So, look for straps or grips that will ease the burden.

Similarly, models that vibrate a lot can be uncomfortable to use for longer sessions. And some leaf blowers can be incredibly noisy – you will need ear defenders and understanding neighbors.

These aren’t the only practical considerations. Is the blower easy to start and use? If it’s a vacuum, or convertible, how straightforward is it to empty the bag or collector? How compact is it to store? Some models have collapsible tubes or detachable nozzles, which can help if you’re short on storage space, but these can be a nightmare to get on and off if they’re not well designed.

