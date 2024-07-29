Keurig Coffee Maker Problems: How to Fix Common Issues with Ease

The Keurig needs to be reset – If you’ve run a descale or cleaning cycle of your unit, or used your Keurig for an extended period of time, the machine could suffer an electrical malfunction. At this point, the Keurig will need resetting with either a soft, hard or factory reset.

There’s a problem with the thermal fuses, control board or thermostat – A power surge or electrical issue could cause damage to your Keurig’s thermal fuses, control board or thermostat; or one of these three could have simply had an issue. In most cases you will need to call a registered repair service to deal with these problems.

2. The Keurig keeps turning off

Before you’re left in a panic about not getting your caffeine fix, remember that each model of Keurig has its own specific auto on/off and energy-saving features. If your Keurig has turned off, your first step is to check that this isn’t the issue. For example, the Keurig Mini will turn off after 90 seconds.

Newer Keurig machines allow you to disable the auto-off feature to prevent the coffee maker from switching off before you’ve brewed your coffee. Head to the LCD menu, and press the left-hand button until the display shows “off”. Most models will display a green indicator light when the auto-off has been disabled; this means that your brewer won’t shut down for two hours. On some machines you can simply press the auto-off button to disable it.

Of course, if your Keurig is shutting down immediately, there could be a more significant issue. Check if the magnets on your water tank are properly aligned; if they’re not, the Keurig will go into shutdown.

READ NEXT: How to Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker

3. The Keurig is not brewing

First things first, check the simple things. Ensure that the water tank, handle, K-cup, cup holder and lid are securely attached, while also making sure that there’s enough water in the tank. If all this is in order, the main causes of brewing issues tend to be air bubbles and debris in the inner tubing.

To clean out the tubing, run the machine without a K-cup, adding either a descaling solution or a few drops of white vinegar mixed in water. Once the cycle is complete, rinse the machine thoroughly with clean water to remove any residue. Now, fill the reservoir to the brim with water, unplug the machine and shake gently. This will dislodge any air bubbles and should mean that your Keurig will start brewing again successfully.

4. The Keurig isn’t heating the water

Unless you’re making an iced coffee, you won’t want a cold cup of coffee appearing from your Keurig. A malfunctioning heat system could be the result of a couple of underlying issues:

The water pump could have become damaged, which could trigger the heat system to shut down as a protective measure against overheating.

An accumulation of coffee grounds, calcium and limescale could be causing a clog in the system.

The first step here is to thoroughly clean your Keurig as outlined in point 3, but also to pay close attention to the bottom of the tank, including the valve and the area the tank is positioned. If, after cleaning, your Keurig still isn’t working, it’s probably because the water pump has been damaged beyond repair and needs replacing – you’ll need to contact Keurig customer support for help.

READ NEXT: How to Make Good Coffee

5. The Keurig won’t stop leaking

A coffee maker is meant to make life simple; not create extra clearing up – particularly first thing in the morning. If your Keurig is leaking, it’s most likely to be the cold water reservoir, and you’ll need a replacement tank. But how do you determine if the reservoir is leaking? Follow these simple steps:

Make sure the reservoir is properly seated and in the correct position.

Remove the reservoir and check for any water in the well underneath.

Hold the reservoir over the sink while it’s full and watch for any water dripping out.

If the reservoir isn’t the cause of the leak, it’s either the o-ring or the internal water tank that may be damaged.

You may also notice leaks during the heating process. If this happens, follow these steps:

Do not exceed the maximum water line on the water reservoir.

Use a white vinegar and water solution (half and half) to thoroughly descale the Keurig.

Wipe the puncture needle clean and remove any coffee grounds or debris that might have accumulated.

Tighten the upper gasket with a wrench, or replace it if it’s damaged.

6. The coffee tastes bad

There are a variety of reasons why the coffee from your Keurig may not taste very nice. One of the most obvious issues can be using low-quality, third-party K-cups; or, alternatively, just choosing a flavor that you don’t actually like.