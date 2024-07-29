Keurig Coffee Maker Problems: How to Fix Common Issues with Ease
No-one wants to be without their morning brew. Here’s our guide to fixing problems with your Keurig in a jiffy
For many coffee lovers, the Keurig coffee makers are a dream come true. Taking just moments to make a perfectly brewed cup, these individual pods are quick and easy to use, plus you’ll get a huge choice of coffee flavors and strengths to choose from. There are even options to make tea, iced coffee, lemonade and specialist coffees such as cappuccinos and lattes.
However, despite Keurigs being incredibly popular, they do have some flaws – and may occasionally break down. But you’ll no longer need to worry: in this guide, we’ll run through some of the most common issues you might come up against with a Keurig coffee machine and help you troubleshoot and resolve the problem to ensure you’re not without your coffee fix for too long.
1. The Keurig won’t turn on
We’ve explored this more fully in our article on the reasons your Keurig won’t turn on, but the main culprits tend to be:
- The Keurig isn’t plugged in correctly – It sounds obvious, but this is always the first place to start. If the Keurig is plugged in, try unplugging it and waiting five or so minutes before plugging it back in. If this doesn’t work, try plugging the machine into a different outlet.
- The Keurig needs to be reset – If you’ve run a descale or cleaning cycle of your unit, or used your Keurig for an extended period of time, the machine could suffer an electrical malfunction. At this point, the Keurig will need resetting with either a soft, hard or factory reset.
- There’s a problem with the thermal fuses, control board or thermostat – A power surge or electrical issue could cause damage to your Keurig’s thermal fuses, control board or thermostat; or one of these three could have simply had an issue. In most cases you will need to call a registered repair service to deal with these problems.
2. The Keurig keeps turning off
Before you’re left in a panic about not getting your caffeine fix, remember that each model of Keurig has its own specific auto on/off and energy-saving features. If your Keurig has turned off, your first step is to check that this isn’t the issue. For example, the Keurig Mini will turn off after 90 seconds.
Newer Keurig machines allow you to disable the auto-off feature to prevent the coffee maker from switching off before you’ve brewed your coffee. Head to the LCD menu, and press the left-hand button until the display shows “off”. Most models will display a green indicator light when the auto-off has been disabled; this means that your brewer won’t shut down for two hours. On some machines you can simply press the auto-off button to disable it.
Of course, if your Keurig is shutting down immediately, there could be a more significant issue. Check if the magnets on your water tank are properly aligned; if they’re not, the Keurig will go into shutdown.
READ NEXT: How to Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker
3. The Keurig is not brewing
First things first, check the simple things. Ensure that the water tank, handle, K-cup, cup holder and lid are securely attached, while also making sure that there’s enough water in the tank. If all this is in order, the main causes of brewing issues tend to be air bubbles and debris in the inner tubing.
To clean out the tubing, run the machine without a K-cup, adding either a descaling solution or a few drops of white vinegar mixed in water. Once the cycle is complete, rinse the machine thoroughly with clean water to remove any residue. Now, fill the reservoir to the brim with water, unplug the machine and shake gently. This will dislodge any air bubbles and should mean that your Keurig will start brewing again successfully.
4. The Keurig isn’t heating the water
Unless you’re making an iced coffee, you won’t want a cold cup of coffee appearing from your Keurig. A malfunctioning heat system could be the result of a couple of underlying issues:
- The water pump could have become damaged, which could trigger the heat system to shut down as a protective measure against overheating.
- An accumulation of coffee grounds, calcium and limescale could be causing a clog in the system.
The first step here is to thoroughly clean your Keurig as outlined in point 3, but also to pay close attention to the bottom of the tank, including the valve and the area the tank is positioned. If, after cleaning, your Keurig still isn’t working, it’s probably because the water pump has been damaged beyond repair and needs replacing – you’ll need to contact Keurig customer support for help.
READ NEXT: How to Make Good Coffee
5. The Keurig won’t stop leaking
A coffee maker is meant to make life simple; not create extra clearing up – particularly first thing in the morning. If your Keurig is leaking, it’s most likely to be the cold water reservoir, and you’ll need a replacement tank. But how do you determine if the reservoir is leaking? Follow these simple steps:
- Make sure the reservoir is properly seated and in the correct position.
- Remove the reservoir and check for any water in the well underneath.
- Hold the reservoir over the sink while it’s full and watch for any water dripping out.
If the reservoir isn’t the cause of the leak, it’s either the o-ring or the internal water tank that may be damaged.
You may also notice leaks during the heating process. If this happens, follow these steps:
- Do not exceed the maximum water line on the water reservoir.
- Use a white vinegar and water solution (half and half) to thoroughly descale the Keurig.
- Wipe the puncture needle clean and remove any coffee grounds or debris that might have accumulated.
- Tighten the upper gasket with a wrench, or replace it if it’s damaged.
6. The coffee tastes bad
There are a variety of reasons why the coffee from your Keurig may not taste very nice. One of the most obvious issues can be using low-quality, third-party K-cups; or, alternatively, just choosing a flavor that you don’t actually like.
But beyond that, there are two other common problems that can affect the taste of your coffee. The first is that you’re using tap water instead of filtered water. Tap water can taste metallic or be high in limescale and calcium deposits – both of which will change the taste of your coffee, and not for the better. Switching to filtered water will not only improve the taste of your coffee, but it will also help to prevent the buildup of limescale, meaning you won’t need to clean your machine as often.
And it’s cleaning your machine that may be the other culprit when it comes to the taste of your coffee. If you haven’t cleaned your Keurig for a while, the buildup of limescale and coffee grounds could be impacting the taste of your coffee. You need to run a descaling cycle, which will vary slightly from model to model. In general, though, the descaling process involves the following steps:
- Empty the water reservoir and drip tray.
- Remove the filter and coffee pods.
- Mix descaling solution and water, or white vinegar and water in a 1:1 ratio and add this to the Keurig’s tank.
- Run the descaling cycle according to your specific model’s instructions.
- Run multiple cycles of water rinsing until no smell or residue remains.
READ NEXT: Espresso Machines vs Coffee Makers
7. The Keurig’s reservoir is full, but the display still shows “Add water”
This issue is often down to an incorrectly positioned water reservoir. Start by repositioning the reservoir to ensure that its magnetic contacts align with those on the coffee maker. If that doesn’t solve the problem, you need to clean both your water filter and reservoir. The water filter should be cleaned with warm water and a few drops of dishwashing liquid; inspect it to ensure that it’s unclogged and clean once you’ve finished. Clean the reservoir with warm, soapy water and wipe it down with a damp cloth.
8. The Keurig isn’t dispensing the right amount of coffee
If your Keurig is dispensing either too much or too little coffee, your first step is to gently clean the puncture needle. But if that doesn’t work, try the following:
- Unplug the Keurig and remove the water tank.
- Take the machine to the sink and very carefully turn your brewer upside down; gently tap on the base to dislodge any debris. Reassemble the Keurig.
- If the Keurig is dispensing too little coffee, check for a clog and clean the entrance and exit needles. Run several water-only brew cycles to clear any remaining debris.
- If this doesn’t fix the problem, run a descaling cycle to shift any remaining limescale and buildup.
How do you reset a Keurig coffee maker?
As we’ve discussed in this guide, you may sometimes need to reset your Keurig to fix issues. This is incredibly simple to do with newer models: simply go to the LCD menu and choose the factory reset option. If you have an older model without this feature, you’ll need to follow these simple steps:
- Turn off your Keurig and unplug it.
- Remove the water reservoir.
- Leave the Keurig unplugged for up to a few hours and then plug back in.
- Switch the machine back on and reattach the water reservoir.
If this doesn’t yield any results, try these steps instead:
- Disconnect and reconnect the Keurig.
- Open and close the lid.
- Press and hold the power button and, whilst holding this, simultaneously press the buttons for small, medium and large cup sizes.
- The Keurig will automatically pump to be primed for working and should be functioning correctly.